Ag Informer – Clayton Co. Royalty: The Queen
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2023 Beef Queen: Eva Kerns of Edgewood. Listen Live!. KMCH Sports 2 Live Stream. Guest of the Day. Tuesday, 11/22. Bobby F –...
Holidays at The Depot 2022
Our good buddy Rob Heilman from Buchanan County Tourism invites us over to The Depot for our first Guest of the Day segment this Monday:
Hoffman Will Continue Serving as Mayor
Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman was recently elected Bremer County Treasurer. Hoffman shared that he will at least finish his term as Waverly mayor even while starting the new position. Per Iowa code there is not a conflict of interest in the two roles.
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish
In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
Three Arrested, Maybe More Coming in Northeast Underage Drinking/Drug Investigation
Three people were arrested recently in northeast Iowa on drug charges, with more arrests possible. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that they, along with West Union Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Elm Street in West Union at about 11:30 p.m. on November 5th. During the search, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized, which also led to an investigation of a second location just north of West Union, where law enforcement found multiple subjects, including minors, consuming alcohol and using controlled substances.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
