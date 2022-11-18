Read full article on original website
A woman says she waited in line for Taylor Swift tickets for 8 hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never purchased — freezing and overdrafting her account with almost $9,000 in charges
"So now my bank accounts (happened on multiple cards) are frozen, I'm broke, it overdrafted my accounts, and I did NOT get tickets," she wrote.
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot
A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle
(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans after the singer slammed the company over Eras Tour ticket sales chaos
Swifties were outraged on Thursday after Ticketmaster canceled general ticket sales for Swift's The Eras Tour over "high demands."
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
Taylor Swift speaks out after Ticketmaster cancels her tour's general ticket sale: 'It pisses me off'
Taylor Swift said her team repeatedly asked Ticketmaster "if they could handle this kind of demand" after her tour's general ticket sale was canceled.
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’
Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
Swifties are ready to burn Ticketmaster to the ground after it ran out of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Even former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly couldn't get tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. "Swifties, rise up in protest!" he said.
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Bruce Springsteen speaks out on backlash over sky-high ticket prices amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco
Bruce Springsteen addressed the blowback he faced after using Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model to sell tickets for his upcoming tour amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco.
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale
Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
Comments / 1