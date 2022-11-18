ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle

(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses

As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress.  The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’

Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
