numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available for Miami on Monday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota on Monday. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bam Adebayo (knee) is also available. Dedmon's Monday projection...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis is still dealing with lower back tightness, and as a result, the team has listed him on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggests, he should be fine to play regardless.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (injury management) questionable for Orlando Saturday night
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris made his season debut Friday night as he recovers from offseason surgery. Now, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable for Cavs Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers listed Kevin Love (thumb fracture) as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love was unable to play in yesterday's game, but has a chance to suit up tonight in the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Cavs' rotation throughout this season, but has only made one start.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out Monday versus Wolves
The Miami Heat ruled out Duncan Robinson (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Robinson was able to suit up Sunday night despite dealing with a hand injury, but suffered an ankle sprain during that game and will now miss today's game against the Timberwolves. Robinson has not started...
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) expects to play in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) said he expects to play in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams suffered a high ankle sprain just three weeks ago, but is apparently on track to suit up for tonight's game against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen just how effective Williams will be this week as he is just a few weeks removed from what can often be a 4-6 week injury, but his return should at least bode well for the Chargers' offense.
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) listed questionable Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is officially listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. However, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he's once again not expected to play. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
numberfire.com
Update: San Antonio's Devin Vassell (ankle) scratched on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite earlier reports stating Vassell was ruled out then active, the Spurs' guard is now inactive versus Los Angeles. Expect Josh Richardson to play an increased role against a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Vincent's status is currently in the air after Miami's guard sat out on Friday with a knee injury. Expect Max Strus to play more minutes on Sunday if Vincent is out. Vincent's current...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Tuesday projection includes 14.2 points,...
