Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
A simplified measurement method for determining immune age improves analysis of cardiorespiratory fitness
Both the functionality of the immune system and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) play an important role in a person's health and work ability. Researchers at the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) have analyzed the influence of immune age on cardiorespiratory fitness in more detail. The immunology team has succeeded in developing a simplified procedure for determining an index of immune age and thus improving the determination of CRF.
Internal medicine physicians call for improved access and quality in health care for incarcerated patients
Adequately funded policies and procedures are needed to reduce health care disparities in access to, and quality of, health care for the U.S. jail and prison population says the American College of Physicians (ACP). "Health Care During Incarceration: A Policy Position Paper of the American College of Physicians" details recommendations to improve the health and well-being of individuals incarcerated in adult correctional facilities. The paper is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Cell therapy process for heart regeneration may advance treatment of cardiovascular disease
A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy is reporting an effective protocol for reprogramming human heart cells into specialized cells that conduct electricity throughout the heart to enable rhythmic heartbeat and repair diseased hearts. Bradley McConnell, professor of pharmacology, is the first to demonstrate the process and is reporting it in iScience.
Smartphone health care app helps users lose weight
Behavior therapy is a well-known and effective treatment for obesity. But now, researchers from Japan have found that behavior therapy can be successfully implemented using a smartphone health care app. In a study recently published in Nutrients, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed that CALO mama Plus, a...
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
Epilepsy: Causes and risk factors
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the causes of and risk factors for epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects about 3.4 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epilepsy affects both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds and ages. Anyone can develop epilepsy.
Pharmacists providing contraception info and advice report barriers to quality care in Australia
New research has found community pharmacists provide contraceptive information but described lacking the necessary resources and support to be able to provide quality contraceptive counseling. "Improving access to quality contraceptive counseling in community pharmacy: Examining the knowledge, attitudes and practices of community pharmacists in Australia" is published in BMJ Sexual...
Youth suicide rates in US linked to shortages of mental healthcare workers at county level
Youth suicide rate increased as county levels of mental health professional shortages increased, after adjusting for county demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, according to the first national study to assess this association. The association remained significant for youth suicides by firearms. Findings were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. "Our results...
Global health researchers use human movement patterns to determine risk of malaria spreading during certain times of day
The spread of malaria is dependent on Anopheles mosquitoes that spread the disease, and it persists in places where these types of mosquitoes exist and where there are enough people to keep the parasite thriving in humans. Human movement between locations can lead to the movement of malaria parasites across long distances, and when malaria parasites are transported to places that have the right kind of mosquitoes, they can persist in those new places.
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
NSAIDs may worsen arthritis inflammation
Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint over time, according to a new study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more...
Neuroimmune proteins may serve as biomarkers for diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases
Researchers from the BU CTE Center have found that immune-related proteins could help differentiate between neurodegenerative diseases and provide additional candidates for biomarkers or new therapeutic targets. One of the largest challenges in neuroscience is identifying and treating neurodegenerative diseases during life, as many are only able to be diagnosed...
Scientists optimize methods to study brains at rest in a key model organism
A team led by researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have identified the best methods to study the resting state of the brain in marmosets using functional MRI. Studies often use sedatives and anesthetics to limit movement during measurements, but the drugs themselves can affect brain activity. The team studied seven drugs and identified choices which preserved normal function while minimizing motion. Their work extends the scope of research into an important model organism.
Novel suppression-replacement preclinical gene therapy study shows promise in long and short QT syndromes
In a new study published in Circulation: Genomics & Precision Medicine, Mayo Clinic researchers designed and developed the first suppression-replacement KCNH2 gene therapy for correcting both long QT syndrome (LQTS) and short QT syndrome (SQTS). LQTS is a genetic heart disease that can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats. These rapid...
Study explores weight terminology that youth prefer, dislike
Many youth have a preference and dislike for terms of weight terminology, with differences seen across sex, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, and weight status, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in Pediatrics. Rebecca M. Puhl, Ph.D., from the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at the University of...
By sparing the femoral artery, surgeons can help alcohol septal ablation patients walk sooner post-surgery
Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM) is a common genetic condition that can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, fainting and chest pain, according to the American Heart Association. In HOCM, the heart muscle thickens, reducing blood flow from the left ventricle of the heart to the rest of the body. Treatment usually...
Ask the Pediatrician: What changes can families make to mitigate the effects of climate change?
Q: The news about climate change is overwhelming. Are there steps average people can take that actually make a difference?. A: Climate change can be scary and overwhelming for children and families. It causes harm from storms, wildfires, emerging illnesses and heat and air pollution. Many of these harms build upon one another to worsen child health.
Young people without access to a computer had poorer mental health during the pandemic
Adolescents (young people aged between 10 and 24) are particularly vulnerable to developing mental health disorders. Essentially this is because our brains are not fully developed until the end of adolescence. These mental illnesses that start in adolescence can then continue well into adulthood. The COVID pandemic has added to...
Study narrows search for in-use drugs to tackle COVID-19 mutations
Researchers have developed a comprehensive database of drugs that could be repurposed to tackle mutated SARS-CoV-2 viruses, narrowing the search from thousands to a select few candidates. The research is published in the journal Data. Although vaccines have proved effective against the virus and its variants, they are not able...
