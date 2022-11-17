Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network patients may find themselves getting targeted ads from Facebook and Google that mention their medical conditions after the health network discovered that a data breach may have led to certain patient information being transmitted to web tracking technology vendors. Community Health Network stated there is no indication that sensitive information […]
Why is there an amoxicillin shortage?
A drug commonly used to treat a variety of bacterial infections is in short supply. Parents in Central Indiana say they are feeling the strain.
Current Publishing
Carmel man urges awareness after surviving blood clot scare
At 55, Chris Betelak considered himself active and healthy. So, it was a surprise when doctors found blood clots in his leg and lungs. The discovery occurred in March 2017, when the Carmel resident began feeling chest pain while working in his yard. “I’m thinking, well, could this be bronchitis,...
WTHI
"Just don't give up" - Firefighter with stage 4 cancer stays the night outside to spread awareness, feed those in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fireman who has long outlived his prognosis of just six weeks to live is giving back to the community this holiday season. Tony Shipman has lived years beyond what doctors told him he would. He's a stage four cancer patient but isn't letting that...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
City Of Indianapolis Investing Nearly $8 Million Into Housing For The Homeless
INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there are around 1,800 people that aren’t housed. Earlier this month, the city of Indianapolis committed $7.8 million to building over 100 permanent supportive housing units. “These 100 units are going to be fantastic,” Leslie Kelly, the Program Director of […]
New chapter: Adoption Day an exciting, emotional moment for 30 Marion County families
INDIANAPOLIS — It was an exciting day in a Marion County courtroom Friday. It's National Adoption Day and 30 kids at Marion County Superior Court started a new chapter with their forever families. It was emotional and exciting for families like Teressa and Scott Carnagua. For years, they wondered...
terrehautenews.net
Terre Haute Prepared for Continued Population Decline.
The City of Terre Haute has made a commitment to population decline. Local leaders have placed all their bets on tourism and taxation to potentially offset the continued exodus of residents from Terre Haute. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown the steady, drip, drip, drip, of jobs and the...
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
Woman charged for death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase has been booked in Southern Indiana. According to the Washington County Sherriff's Office website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Sunday morning after being extradited from San Francisco.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 50 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Monday, November 21, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Park Ridge neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 50 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22.
Fox 59
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
wamwamfm.com
Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County
On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
WTHI
700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Humane Society offering pet adoption assistance over the holidays
Dubois County Humane Society joins 275-plus shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
wrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
Comments / 1