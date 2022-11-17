ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network patients may find themselves getting targeted ads from Facebook and Google that mention their medical conditions after the health network discovered that a data breach may have led to certain patient information being transmitted to web tracking technology vendors. Community Health Network stated there is no indication that sensitive information […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel man urges awareness after surviving blood clot scare

At 55, Chris Betelak considered himself active and healthy. So, it was a surprise when doctors found blood clots in his leg and lungs. The discovery occurred in March 2017, when the Carmel resident began feeling chest pain while working in his yard. “I’m thinking, well, could this be bronchitis,...
CARMEL, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
106.7 WTLC

City Of Indianapolis Investing Nearly $8 Million Into Housing For The Homeless

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there are around 1,800 people that aren’t housed. Earlier this month, the city of Indianapolis committed $7.8 million to building over 100 permanent supportive housing units. “These 100 units are going to be fantastic,” Leslie Kelly, the Program Director of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Prepared for Continued Population Decline.

The City of Terre Haute has made a commitment to population decline. Local leaders have placed all their bets on tourism and taxation to potentially offset the continued exodus of residents from Terre Haute. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown the steady, drip, drip, drip, of jobs and the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County

On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Humane Society offering pet adoption assistance over the holidays

Dubois County Humane Society joins 275-plus shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy