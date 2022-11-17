ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

All Kanawha County schools will be open on Monday, Nov. 21, school system says

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Schools said all county schools will be open Monday, Nov. 21. School officials said in a Facebook post that any bus service updates were delivered Sunday afternoon through the district’s callout system and advised people to check for those messages. “If...
wchstv.com

Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern. On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton for a 6-0 lead. In...
STATESBORO, GA
wchstv.com

Rural Putnam County church hopes to rebuild after devastating fire

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some members of Harmons Creek Church of the Nazarene near Poca gathered at the church today, after a weekend fire destroyed their building. Even though the church had only 30 members, the impact of the congregation stretched beyond the rural section of Putnam County. "We...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Firefighters respond to fire at home in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Logan Fire Department responded Monday morning to a blaze at a home. Heavy smoke was pouring from the residence when firefighters arrived at the scene about 9 a.m., according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page. No injuries were...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of assaulting EMS personnel in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County deputies said a man faces charges after he was accused of assaulting EMS personnel. David Sparks, 40, of Logan was arrested after an incident that was reported Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Putnam County church building destroyed by fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County church building was destroyed Saturday after catching fire. Harmons Creek Nazarene Church caught fire about 4 p.m., Poca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn West said. First responders reported battling the blaze for about four hours. Fire departments from Nitro, Big Tyler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

