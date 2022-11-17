Read full article on original website
Thousands of hunters head to woods in W.Va. on opening day of gun buck season
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly perfect hunting weather on Monday kicked off West Virginia's biggest hunting season. More than a quarter of a million hunters are expected to take part in the two-week buck gun season and the bulk of them were in the woods on the opening day.
W.Va. State Auditor's Office conducting 'active and open review' of Charleston finances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News has learned from multiple sources that the West Virginia State Auditor's Office has an "active and open review" of Charleston's finances taking place. Depending upon what is found, the next step could be an official investigation. In addition, thousands of dollars of your...
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra to perform free show on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has announced a free holiday concert on Charleston’s West Side. The symphony will perform its “Season Celebrations” show on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Emmanuel Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m., according to a news release. “We can’t...
Parents voice frustration over Kanawha County's growing list of canceled bus routes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With four kids in three different schools, it was a morning scramble for Katherine White when she got the call at 6 a.m. that some of her kids' buses in the East Bank area would not run on Monday. “It literally gave us 35-minutes...
Dispatchers: Crash involving school bus closes Charleston roadway Monday morning
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Part of a roadway in Charleston was closed Monday morning after a crash involving a school bus, Kanawha County dispatchers said. The crash, which involved a school bus and car, was reported just before 8 a.m. along Washington Street East near Elizabeth Street. Dispatchers...
All Kanawha County schools will be open on Monday, Nov. 21, school system says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Schools said all county schools will be open Monday, Nov. 21. School officials said in a Facebook post that any bus service updates were delivered Sunday afternoon through the district’s callout system and advised people to check for those messages. “If...
Marshall basketball tops Tennessee Tech 91-65, notches first win of the season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall men’s basketball picked up its first win of the season Monday night, a 91-65 victory over Tennessee Tech. A new look and different attitude brings excitement to this year’s Thundering Herd. It was a dunk-fest inside the Cam Henderson Center with nine...
Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern. On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton for a 6-0 lead. In...
Rural Putnam County church hopes to rebuild after devastating fire
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some members of Harmons Creek Church of the Nazarene near Poca gathered at the church today, after a weekend fire destroyed their building. Even though the church had only 30 members, the impact of the congregation stretched beyond the rural section of Putnam County. "We...
Two more students injured in Magoffin County, Ky., bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Two more students who were injured in a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky, have been released from the hospital, school officials said. Four students and the driver of a bus that crashed near Salyersville, Kentucky, on Nov. 14 remain hospitalized, according to...
Festival of Trees and Trains returns to Ashland, Ky., with full entertainment lineup
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Decorated holiday trees and model trains are just part of the fun and activities drawing people to the Festival of Trees and Trains. The 10-day annual holiday fundraiser at the Paramount Arts Center theater in Ashland also features entertainment, food and shopping. Here is the entertainment schedule.
Kanawha County Commission files lawsuit against Capitol Flea Market amid flood concerns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding near a Charleston marketplace has spurred legal action by county leaders. The Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit against the Capitol Flea Market Friday “to eliminate the risk to public health, safety and welfare presented by the recurring flooding.”. A complaint filed in...
Firefighters respond to fire at home in Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Logan Fire Department responded Monday morning to a blaze at a home. Heavy smoke was pouring from the residence when firefighters arrived at the scene about 9 a.m., according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page. No injuries were...
Person of interest sought in Huntington fire investigation, police say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a fire. Police said in a Facebook post Friday that the fire happened in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue. Photos that accompany...
Suspect in Putnam County cited, faces $10,000 fine because of deer's antler size
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a suspect who shot an 8-point buck in Putnam County at dark was cited and faces a $10,000 fine because of the size of the deer’s antlers. Officers investigated a complaint recently in the Bills Creek area...
Man accused of assaulting EMS personnel in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County deputies said a man faces charges after he was accused of assaulting EMS personnel. David Sparks, 40, of Logan was arrested after an incident that was reported Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
Annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner will serve holiday meals in person this year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mounds of mashed potatoes, turkeys and all the trimmings will be served up this Thanksgiving in Charleston – this time again in person - during a tradition that provides a warm holiday meal for anyone who needs one. The annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner...
Paint Creek residents wait on trucking company's response to chemical cleanup
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — In August, a tractor trailer crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike while carrying a cleaning solution, contaminating portions of nearby Paint Creek and affecting the lives of those who lived in the area. The Kanawha County Commission has been working with multiple agencies for...
Putnam County church building destroyed by fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County church building was destroyed Saturday after catching fire. Harmons Creek Nazarene Church caught fire about 4 p.m., Poca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn West said. First responders reported battling the blaze for about four hours. Fire departments from Nitro, Big Tyler...
