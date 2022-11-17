Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
'Money certainly helps': BSO sees increase of job applications come in
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The song goes mo money mo problems, but Sheriff David Davis believes that isn't the case if you are trying to get mo deputies... "Money helps certainly money helps," said Bibb County sheriff, David Davis. After an open record request revealed 2021 pay raises that increased certified...
wgxa.tv
Peyton Anderson Foundation grants $50K to Museum of Aviation STEM Academy
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peyton Anderson Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Museum of Aviation Foundation's National STEM Academy to support the elementary students and teachers in the Bibb County School System. The money will go to the STEM Academy's On-The-Go Science Show programs and the...
wgxa.tv
Deadly deals: As cost of traditional burials rise, popularity of cremations heat up
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Debt doesn’t stop with death. "In general, a burial is usually $12,000 to $15,00 dollars," said owner of Harts Mortuary, Milton Heard. Especially if you plan on getting buried at a cemetery--add on a viewing, a vault, and a casket, and President of Harts Mortuary Milton Heard says things and could easily add up.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Deputies looking for entering auto suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County Deputies are asking for the community's help in identifying an entering autos suspect. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the person in this picture was entering vehicles at the Cross Creek Subdivision at around 2:45 this morning. This...
wgxa.tv
Decatur man dies in crash in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dekalb County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212 in Jasper County. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, 41-year-old Lanza Smith of Decatur was traveling westbound on GA 212 and lost control of his vehicle in a curve, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway.
wgxa.tv
Gas prices take steep drop in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, you may want to go ahead and fill up as gas prices have hit a sharp drop in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in the Midstate has fallen 11.5 cents to an average price per gallon of $2.98 as of Sunday. That's over 16 cents lower than this time last month as well as this time last year.
wgxa.tv
Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
wgxa.tv
GMC Milledgeville wins National Ethics Bowl Championship
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Military College has announced the GMC-Milledgeville team as the Association for Practical and Professional Ethics Two-Year Ethics Bowl Champion. The national competition was hosted on GMC's main campus in Milledgeville over the weekend as junior colleges from across the U.S., including GMC-Milledgeville, GMC-Valdosta, Snow...
wgxa.tv
Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
wgxa.tv
GBI investigating shooting death in Sparta
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County after deputies found a Sparta man shot dead in the street. The discovery came after the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a person who was lying in the road shot. When deputies arrived,...
wgxa.tv
GBI makes arrest in Sparta murder
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI has made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Sparta man on Saturday. 20-year-old Treyvion Crayton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault for the death of Robert May, who was shot and killed on the same day.
wgxa.tv
Man shot in Cordele over the weekend
UPDATE: 11:25 A.M. -- This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. According to a Facebook post from the Cordele Police Department, 22-year-old Carsaveon "Quez" Harvey has died from multiple gunshot wounds, despite life-saving measures. At this time, no arrests have been made. CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man...
wgxa.tv
A celebration of life for Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hymns, love, and grace all in honor of Macon's beloved Mama Louise. Saturday the Macedonia Baptist Church and the family grieved this mournful loss. Mama Louise was the owner of H and H restaurant which has been a fixture of the Macon community since 1959. She also is known by some as the Mother of Southern Rock as she graciously took in the Allman Brothers when they were hungry musicians before their illustrious career.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Howard High School's Kyle Hicks
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--It's Kyle Hicks from Howard High School. Not only is he a baller on the court, but he's also scoring from downtown when he comes to his community. From the age of 7, Hicks has entertained his community on the basketball court and by volunteering with FBLA, Distributive Education Club of America, and the Georgia Civic Awareness Program just to name a few.
Comments / 0