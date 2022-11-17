Read full article on original website
Related
seattleschools.org
Luminaria Walk at Meadowbrook Park
The Seattle Parks Foundation is presenting Meadowbrook’s annual Luminaria walk at Meadowbrook Park. Join your neighbors for music, refreshments, and a beautiful light display, all planned by community volunteers. Event will take place rain or shine. Luminaria Walk at Meadowbrook Park – Saturday, December 3, 2022. 5:30 p.m. –...
seattleschools.org
Family Income Survey
Our school is participating in a federal program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). This program allows all children in our school to eat at no charge. However, some education programs we provide are funded with state dollars. We will no longer be collecting Free and Reduced-Price Applications every year,...
seattleschools.org
11/18 Weekly Bulletin
We’ve had an incredible week here at Washington. Our 7th graders went on field trips to learn more about water while our Astronomy and Flight & Space classes went to the Museum of Flight. Meanwhile, the teachers won in our first Staff versus Student Basketball Game. November 2022 School...
seattleschools.org
Vaccine Clinics and Tips for Staying Healthy
Seattle Public Schools (SPS) supports student and staff health throughout the school year. This fall, Seattle has seen a rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, leading to an increase in hospital admissions. The illness generally causes mild, cold-like symptoms in young children but can be serious in some cases.
Comments / 0