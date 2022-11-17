ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles defensive tackle depth chart gets big boost

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5RuG_0jEqHZmu00

After a Monday night disaster that left lingering questions on defense, the team added another defensive tackle to the roster, this time inking five-time Pro Bowl Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal.

The signing comes hours after run-stuffing tackle Linval Joseph was also added to the roster in place of an injured Marlon Tuipulotu.

Suh started 17 games for the Buccaneers in 2021, twice playing a critical role in Tampa’s wins over the Eagles.

Fletcher Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R40SG_0jEqHZmu00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cox logged 70 snaps in the Monday night loss, and that’s not conducive to long-term success for the Eagles. The addition of Suh and Joseph should cut into his snaps, and the decreased playing time could hopefully add some juice to the aging defensive tackle.

Javon Hargrave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154oeM_0jEqHZmu00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hargrave was already taking his game to the next level, and adding a run stuffer and pass-rushing defensive tackle should make him that much more efficient.

Linval Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GatAO_0jEqHZmu00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A former Giants second-round pick, Joseph started 12 games for the Chargers in 2021, and he should immediately bolster Philadelphia’s run defense.

Milton Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2DBy_0jEqHZmu00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Williams had his best game as an Eagle in the loss to the Commanders, and it’ll be interesting to see how the addition of Linval Joseph and Suh will impact his snaps.

Ndamukong Suh

The 35-year-old defensive tackle logged six sacks and 27 total tackles in 17 starts for the Buccaneers last season and was a significant force in the NFC Wild Card matchup as well.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowl selection with 70.5 sacks, and he’ll help the Eagles address a glaring hole.

Jordan Davis -- injured reserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDpMo_0jEqHZmu00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Thought of as a rookie that would learn the NFL game in a reduced role initially, Davis’s absence now highlights a weakness in the Eagles’ defense and the main reason Howie Roseman traded up to make the pick.

Davis will miss two more games before returning in time for The Titans and Derrick Henry in Week 13.

Marlon Tuipulotu -- injured reserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dg65g_0jEqHZmu00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tuipulotu actually started the Week 10 loss to the Commanders at defensive tackle but suffered a knee injury late in the game.

He’s only supposed to be out four weeks, but depending on how Joseph and Suh pan out, he could stay on the shelf.

Marvin Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjwXY_0jEqHZmu00
(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The former FSU defensive tackle was elevated for one game this season, but with Joseph and Suh now on the roster, he’ll likely spend the rest of the season on the practice squad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos cut RB Melvin Gordon after second fumble vs Raiders

Fumbles are a big problem, especially if you’re a running back. It becomes more of an issue of those fumble issues pop up against hated division rivals. Sunday the Raiders beat the Broncos, completing a season sweep of the longtime bitter rivals. In the game, Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball with the Broncos in third and one from the Vegas three-yard-line. Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz would fall on it, but it meant the Broncos would settle for a field goal attempt…then the field goal attempt was blocked.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars bring in 2 wide receivers for tryouts

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted wide receivers Kawaan Baker and Kian Schaffer-Baker on Monday for tryouts. Baker, 24, was a seventh-round pick for the New Orleans Saints last year and missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to a suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation. He was later released by the team and spent some time on the Green Bay Packers practice squad before he was released by the Packers earlier this month.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy