Montverde girls stress the team approach on the basketball court

When Michael Jordan first came out of the University of North Carolina and was lighting up NBA defenses in the mid-1980s, he became the answer to a trivia question that was wrapped in a joke.

"Who was the last person to hold Jordan to less than 20 points a game?"

The answer was simple – UNC coach Dean Smith, who believed in a team concept that relied on a rotation that didn't place too much of a load on any one player.

Coach Special Jennings will play that same way this season with a Montverde (Fla.) Academy girls basketball team that began its quest to repeat as the Geico National Champions with a 72-43 romp at Mainland High School on Tuesday night.

Seniors Sahnya Jah, Lety Vasconcelos, Cori Allen, Rusne Augustinaite, Jordy Griggs and Mjaricle Sheppard all have signed to Power Five colleges. There's little doubt that any of them could easily go out and score 20 or 30 points on any given night. But, chances are, that's not going to happen very often.

Like Smith, Jennings believes in the team concept.

"We have a slogan here,'' said Jennings, who will enter her third season at Montverde. "It's, "We, not me" Check your ego at the door because we don't have room for egos.''

If you want evidence of that, just look back to last year's national championship game. Monteverde's best player, Janiah Barker, was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as a top-10 recruit by just about every ranking system.

Barker, who now enters her freshman season at Texas A&M, probably could have scored 20 or 30 points, if that truly was needed. But that wasn't part of Jennings' game-plan. Barker didn't even reach double-figures in points in a 61-57 victory against New Hope Academy out of Franklin, Tenn. All Barker had to do was play a crucial role in that win was to score eight points and grab 12 rebounds.



"We were playing for each other at that point,'' Allen said. "It's kind of a buy-in thing. We don't want somebody scoring 50 points a night and losing.''

There's one easy and intelligent way from preventing that.



"We make sure that doesn't happen by making extra passes,'' Sheppard said.

Aside from the six girls that have committed to Power Five schools, the Eagles also have some underclassmen that are expected to play prominent roles this season. Depth is essential when you're playing a schedule like Montverde's. The Eagles will play only eight games at home. They'll be far from home in a lot of other games in places like Dallas, suburban New York and Washington, D.C. The schedule also includes a February game against IMG Academy that will air on ESPN.

"Any good coach uses a rotation that caters to their strengths and weaknesses of the other team,'' Jennings said. "That means there is enough playing time for everyone to go around.''

Jennings doesn't try to hide the fact that Monteverde is a national team. In fact, you could call the Eagles an international team. Seven of the 17 players on their roster are from foreign countries.

"We play an up-tempo style,'' Jennings said. "All the international players have adjusted well to what we do.''

And, chances are, they will continue to adjust. With that said, let's take a quick look at each of the six Montverde seniors that have committed to Power Five Schools:

Lety Vasconcelos: The 6-foot-7 center from Campinis, Brazil has committed to Baylor. She's ranked No. 13 in the country by ASGR Basketball and HoopSeenW..

She chose Baylor over Ohio State, Mississippi State and Texas. She gets her incredible height from a father that is 6-8 and played basketball professionally in Brazil and a 6-1 mother. She started off as a volleyball player, but quickly switched to basketball with her father's influence.

Vasconcelos suffered a torn ACL in her sophomore season and that dropped her down in some rankings. But she doesn't pay much attention to rankings.

"Last year was about getting myself together, being a good teammate, working hard and benefiting from it,'' Vasconcelos said. "But there still is a lot to work on this year. I need to work on my confidence and get better on my rebounding.''

And don't make the mistake of asking Vasconcelos of stereotyping her as a one-dimensional player because she's so tall.

"Being 6-7 is a blessing,'' Vasconcelos said. "But I take a lot of pride in the fact that I've worked hard to have a well-rounded game.

Sahnya Jah: She's a 6-2 forward from Alexandria, VA., and is ranked No. 14. She signed with South Carolina.



"She's my best player," Jennings said.

ASGR Basketball's Director of National Scouting Director Nate Altenhofen has Jah ranked higher than a lot of others and he may end up looking like he was ahead of the curve on Jah.

"(South Carolina coach) Dawn (Staley) is a perfect fit for this explosive wing player," Altenhofen said. "She lives at the free-throw line, finishes through contact and competes at both ends of the floor. She might be the biggest surprise in the SEC next year."

Cori Allen: The 5-9 combo guard is ranked No. 79 by ASGR and HoopSeenW. She has committed to Illinois.

Perhaps the best move Illinois made in the off-season was the hiring of Calamity McEntire as the associate head coach under head coach Shauna Green. McEntire's previous stop was at Texas and she vigilantly was recruiting Allen. Although Allen is from Nashville she decided not to stay home and play for a traditional power at the University of Tennessee.

"I'm not a stay-at-home person," Allen said.

And McEntire's move to Illinois was enough to seal the deal.

"I formed a great relationship with her when she was recruiting me for Texas," Allen said. "She's always blunt and honest. When she told me she was going to Illinois and that I can have an immediate impact there, that's where I wanted to go."

Jordy Griggs: The 6-2 guard/forward is originally from Moreno Valley, Cal. and is ranked No. 96 in her class. She has committed to Kentucky. Griggs began her high school career close to her home in Santa Ana, Calif. as she spent her freshman year at Mater Dei High. As a sophomore, she played at Spain Park High in Hoover, Ala., and she spent her junior year at Osborne High in Marietta, GA., where she averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Fans will love the energy that she exudes on the court,'' Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said in a press release. "Jordy has the potential to make an immediate impact on our program. She plays with a high motor and is gifted with great length and athleticism. Her versatility allows her to play inside and out. She is crafty offensively, creating scoring opportunities for herself and others. Jordy is also an active defender that can rebound. She is a perfect fit for our system at Kentucky."

Mjiracle Sheppard: She is from Seattle and is 5-10. She's ranked No. 135. She has drawn some extremely high praise from her coach.

"She's the best point guard in the country," Jennings said. "She facilitates and makes everyone around her look better. On defense, she is just an absolute nightmare."

Jennings said that Sheppard will become a star when she arrives at Mississippi State next year. Sheppard said there also was interest from Georgia Tech, Xavier, Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

"The people there were just so inviting and I felt very comfortable when I went for my visit," Sheppard said. "I could see myself there even if I wasn't playing basketball."

Rusne Augustinaite. Perhaps no player has come further than Augustinaite – literally and figuratively. The 6-foot shooting guard is headed for Georgia Tech. It doesn't matter if Augustinaite is in Montverde or Atlanta, She still will be a very long way from home.

A native of Sialulal, Lithuania, she got her first taste of American basketball when she started visiting her uncle in Chicago each summer. Those trips helped make her game more well-rounded than most European players. But, in some ways, she fit the stereotype. In her country, the game moved at a slower pace with an emphasis on good passing and outside shooting.

"It's a much faster game over here,'' said Augustinaite, who led Lithuania's national team to the European championship this past summer.

"Ruse always has shot the ball very well,'' Jennings said. "But she's adjusted to our style and his playing at a much faster pace now.''