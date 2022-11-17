ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Instant analysis of the Eagles signing DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles were once again proactive in adding more muscle to the defensive line, agreeing to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

After being gashed by the Commanders on Monday night, Philadelphia has now added Linval Joseph and Suh to an already talented defensive front.

Here are takeaways and notes from the move.

Suh wanted to be hear

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran defensive tackle wasn’t returning to just any team, and according to Mike Garafalo, he wanted to join the Eagles.

Eagles have an aging defensive line

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With the addition of Linval Joseph and Suh, Philadelphia now has five 30-plus-year-old defensive linemen.

For now this is a plus and a need.

Suh adds depth at the 3 technique

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 3 Technique is the defensive pre-snap positioning, where the defensive tackles position themselves on the outside shoulder of the offensive guard. They will be shaded toward the offensive tackle on that side of the field.

Suh’s arrival now ensures that Fletcher Cox never has to play 70 defensive snaps again while keeping the overall unit fresh.

Once Jordan Davis returns, it gives Philadelphia multiple options at defensive tackle while providing multiple looks.

Suh will help increase pressure

Linval Joseph is the space eater, but don’t be shocked if Suh replaces Fletcher Cox as the pass-rushing defensive tackle next to Javon Hargrave on specific downs.

