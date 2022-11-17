ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New CEO outlines vision for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Since coming to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center as the facility’s new president and CEO in June, Dr. David Hess has been focused on reviewing community needs and making arrangements for growing demand for services. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Joyce Ann Cavender Clark

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Ann Cavender Clark, 77, passed away peacefully after a long illness and then a short stay at Stonerise Morgantown. She was a beloved wife of 41 years and mother of four adult children. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, giving and gifted person who will be profoundly missed. We have been blessed to share our lives with her.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Meadowbrook Mall working with local charities to spread holiday cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Meadowbrook Mall is working to spread holiday cheer not just to shoppers, but also to members of the community in need through its work with area charitable organizations. “We have always made an effort to give back whenever possible. For that reason, this holiday...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVU Shane Lyons Separation Agreement 11/18/22

Bonnie Atkins

TUNNELTON — Bonnie Suellen Atkins, 72, of Tunnelton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, with family by her side. She was born on Dec. 26, 1949, in Preston County, daughter of the late James Chenoweth Wolfe and Virginia Alice (Turner) Wolfe.
TUNNELTON, WV
Brinlee Mae Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brinlee Mae Jones took her final rest on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Brianna and Tim, of Bridgeport. Brinlee arrived on Tuesday, November 15th at 11:29 a.m. at only 23 weeks.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
West Virginia wrestling pulls off Sunday sweep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU to find out what it’s made of at Phil Knight Legacy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first couple of weeks of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, West Virginia hasn’t been challenged, winning each of its four games by at least 18 points. The Mountaineers will find out what they’re made of this week, though, as they travel to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kylee Blacksten

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped it…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU concludes homestand versus App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution —...
MORGANTOWN, WV

