Related
WVNews
Harrison County's general services annex completion date still up in the air
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — County officials are not sure when work will begin under a recently-approved change order for the general services annex, or when county offices will move into the new structure. It has been more than two years since the groundbreaking at the facility site.
WVNews
New CEO outlines vision for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Since coming to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center as the facility’s new president and CEO in June, Dr. David Hess has been focused on reviewing community needs and making arrangements for growing demand for services. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has...
WVNews
Genesis Partners, local officials dedicate Haden Boulevard at Charles Pointe Crossing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Genesis Partners joined with local government officials Thursday to officially name the main boulevard that will take traffic off of W.Va. 279 and into the new Charles Pointe Crossing: Haden Boulevard. The road's name honors Jim Haden, a native of Morgantown and co-founder of...
WVNews
Susan Iristine Nichols Martin
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Susan Iristine Nichols Martin, 91, of Grafton, WV, passed awa…
WVNews
North Marion, Doddridge County counting down to state semifinals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Dazzling Dozen, trying to become a Super Six. The West Virginia high school football playoffs have reached the semifinal stage this weekend, and a pair of local teams still can make their dreams of winning it all in Wheeling.
WVNews
Joyce Ann Cavender Clark
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Ann Cavender Clark, 77, passed away peacefully after a long illness and then a short stay at Stonerise Morgantown. She was a beloved wife of 41 years and mother of four adult children. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, giving and gifted person who will be profoundly missed. We have been blessed to share our lives with her.
WVNews
High Tech Foundation honing in on I-79 Technology Park expansion, climate and weather industry
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia High Technology Foundation is making headway in its goals to build a NOAA ground station to monitor and collect space weather and climate data, as well as a solar test bed that officials hope will bring growth to the renewable energy sector.
WVNews
Meadowbrook Mall working with local charities to spread holiday cheer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Meadowbrook Mall is working to spread holiday cheer not just to shoppers, but also to members of the community in need through its work with area charitable organizations. “We have always made an effort to give back whenever possible. For that reason, this holiday...
WVNews
WVU Shane Lyons Separation Agreement 11/18/22
WVNews
Bonnie Atkins
TUNNELTON — Bonnie Suellen Atkins, 72, of Tunnelton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, with family by her side. She was born on Dec. 26, 1949, in Preston County, daughter of the late James Chenoweth Wolfe and Virginia Alice (Turner) Wolfe.
WVNews
Brinlee Mae Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brinlee Mae Jones took her final rest on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Brianna and Tim, of Bridgeport. Brinlee arrived on Tuesday, November 15th at 11:29 a.m. at only 23 weeks.
WVNews
Shane Lyons hired by the University of Alabama
Shane Lyons wasn’t out of work for long. On Monday, Nov. 14, West Virginia University revealed that Lyons would no longer be the school’s director of athletics/associate vice president.
WVNews
West Virginia wrestling pulls off Sunday sweep
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
WVNews
WVU to find out what it’s made of at Phil Knight Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first couple of weeks of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, West Virginia hasn’t been challenged, winning each of its four games by at least 18 points. The Mountaineers will find out what they’re made of this week, though, as they travel to...
WVNews
WVU opens play in the Phil Knight Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be no Thanksgiving Day dinner for the West Virginia University basketball team on Thursday.
WVNews
Kylee Blacksten
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped it…
WVNews
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
WVNews
WVU concludes homestand versus App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
WVNews
Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution —...
