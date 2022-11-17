Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
Remote Area Medical hosting free pop-up clinic in Fishersville, Va.
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and health care to community members in and around the Fishersville area. Remote Area Medical clinic coordinator Michael Mayes says that throughout the entire United States there are many...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
Augusta Free Press
‘A Christmas Carol’ begins Dec. 1 at ASC, collecting donations for Valley Mission all month
American Shakespeare Center’s beloved holiday tradition A Christmas Carol returns to the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton Dec. 1-30. Every performance begins with a rousing singalong of holiday tunes led by the cast, and then immerses the audience in Charles Dickens’ tale of transformation and joy, as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on the ride of his miserable, money-grubbing life.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District: Road work, construction schedule for week of Nov. 21-25
(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Final traffic shift went into effect Sunday, Nov. 13. The active work zone is still in place, and drivers should use caution moving through the new configuration. As motorists acclimate to the new pattern, they may encounter congestion and delays. Speed limit remains reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the roadway for the duration of the project. Expected completion is Feb., 2023.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: City manager forming Downtown Mall committee to develop action plan
As we approach the 50th anniversary of the creation of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, the city is looking ahead to the next 50 years and beyond. The mall has been an economic engine for the city, as well as an essential community gathering place, important historic resource and vital open space.
wfirnews.com
UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service
The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2
STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for Thanksgiving week
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup. Amherst County:. Route 29 Business (NBL &SBL between Smokey Hollow Dr. and Route 460...
wsvaonline.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Friday night fire causes $190,000 in damage, displaces family
A Friday night fire in Harrisonburg caused $190,000 in damage and displaced a family of five. There was one injury associated with the fire – with a firefighter needing treatment for a minor medical issue, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. One adult male home at the time of...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Woman killed in crash in Orange County
One person is dead and another is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused ‘smart’ meters
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dominion Energy Virginia disconnected electricity to, threatened to or forced a “smart” meter on more than half a dozen households across Virginia. According to Virginians for Safe Technology, based in Fredericksburg, households are in Petersburg, Fauquier, Prince William, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Henrico and Spotsylvania...
cbs19news
One hurt, several displaced by Albemarle County house fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in southern Albemarle County on Friday afternoon. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, units responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road. An...
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
pagevalleynews.com
Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire
November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Chestnut Grove Road home a total loss from Friday structure fire
A two-story home on the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road is a total loss from a structure fire reported on Friday at 1:28 p.m. An ambulance arrived on the scene nine minutes after dispatch to find the home fully involved with flames. The crew confirmed everyone currently at home was evacuated and provided medical treatment to one individual.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0