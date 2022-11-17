Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksC. HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Related
Trudy D Rockwell obituary 1948~2022
Trudy D Rockwell, 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Trudy was born in Waynesboro, PA on August 19, 1948, a daughter of the late Betty L. (Cutchall) and Jacob F. Rockwell. In her younger years,...
Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022
Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
Edgar R “Eddie” Polk obituary 1952~2022
Edgar R “Eddie” Polk, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1952 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Ed Peters and Martha Polk. Eddie was a member of the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post #6168, American Legion Post...
Melvin E Davis obituary 1933~2022
Melvin E Davis, 89, of Clear Spring, MD and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Charlotte’s Home Assisted Living, Maugansville, MD. Born April 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce and Rachel (Webber) Davis. He was a graduate of...
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Ralph F Hefner obituary 1935~2022
Mr. Ralph F Hefner, 87, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 7, 1935 in Baltimore County, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Katherine S. (Polly) Hefner. He was a graduate of the Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore, MD...
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish 1943~2022
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish, 79, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away November 19, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Dora (Engle) Harnish. He and his wife, Nola M. (Nofziger) Harnish were married on...
Beverly McClure obituary 1959~2022
Beverly McClure, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Betty J. Helman McClure and the late Thomas R. McClure. Beverly was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as distribution manager with...
Rhonda Rene Hoffman obituary 1967~2022
Rhonda Rene Hoffman, age 55, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rhonda was born on October 28, 1967, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harold Gordon “Dope” Sipes and Judy Ann Frain Sipes of Hustontown, PA.
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem 1969~2022
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem, age 53, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born April 18, 1969 in Lebanon, PA, as the son of Melvin and the late Grace (Sweigart) Diem. Eugene attended Culbertson Mennonite High School in Chambersburg. He worked as...
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman 1953~2022
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Chambersburg. Born Saturday, May 9, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lester I. and Christina Ploum Alleman. Andy was a 1972 graduate of...
Larry L Provard obituary 1936~2022
Mr. Larry L Provard, 86, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born July 24, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wrennis and Anna (Heffner) Provard. Larry graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School and later attended Lebanon Valley...
Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
Darwyn E Stine obituary 1936~2022
Darwyn E Stine, 86, Needmore, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home. He was born February 17, 1936, in Greencastle, to Samuel Stine and Helen Goetz. He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, VFW and NRA.
Joy M Grunden obituary 1946~2022
Mrs. Joy M Grunden (Spurling), 76, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1946, in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Spurling and Lillian (Bennichek) Thuotte. She graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, New...
Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022
Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew
It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022
Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0