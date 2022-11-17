Darwyn E Stine, 86, Needmore, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home. He was born February 17, 1936, in Greencastle, to Samuel Stine and Helen Goetz. He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, VFW and NRA.

NEEDMORE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO