IRS Saw 149% Increase in Retail Crypto Investors

About 2.3 million Americans traded cryptocurrencies in 2020, a 149% increase from the previous year. That’s according to a Bloomberg News report, citing data from the IRS. In 2019, the report said, almost 928,000 taxpayers said they received, sold, sent, or otherwise acquired digital currency. The report also notes...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking

FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
FinTech Propel Holdings Expands Online Lending Platform to Canada

Propel Holdings, a FinTech that offers users access to credit in the United States, has entered the Canadian market with an online credit offering for underserved Canadian consumers. Fora Credit is now available in Alberta and Ontario and will be rolled out into additional provinces in the coming months, Propel...
B2B Marketplace Operators Offer Credit to Keep African SMBs Liquid

A wave of platforms that enable digital sales and procurement are revolutionizing the way African companies do business, contributing to an all-round more efficient trading system and helping to eliminate frictions that have long-plagued traditional supply chains. Increasingly, these platforms are not just middlemen connecting buyers to sellers; they find...
Tigo Money and Visa Team on Digital Financial Services in Latam

Digital wallet Tigo Money has partnered with Visa on a regional agreement that aims to expand access to digital financial services across Latin America. The agreement creates a new payment solution — the Tigo Money Visa Card — that is linked to the consumer’s Tigo Money wallet and allows them to use their digital money anywhere Visa is accepted, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 21) press release.
Worldline Neonomics Partnership Aims for Pan-European Open Banking API Coverage

Worldline has entered into a commercial partnership with open banking specialist Neonomics, the French-based global payments firm announced in a press release on Monday (Nov 21). Although Worldline is already an established player in European open banking, offering its services to merchants, banks and FinTechs across the continent, the new...
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021

When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
FinTech WeLab Considers $250M Funding Round for APAC Expansion

Hong Kong-based lending FinTech WeLab is reportedly considering a new funding round that could value the company at about $2 billion. The company hopes to raise $200 million to $250 million during the round to accelerate its growth and has sought input from new and existing investors, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing unnamed sources.
Will Defi’s Stablecoin Dependence Prove Deadly?

The collapse of FTX raises some existential questions: Not just about that company, not just about cryptocurrencies, but of decentralized finance (DeFi) as well. At first glance, it shouldn’t be this way. It is the centralized finance of the crypto space — the exchanges that are being rocked by last week’s FTX Chapter 11 filing — that would seem to be the most immediately threatened, upended by what seems a crisis of trust.
ACI Worldwide Teams With NTT to Promote LatAm/EU eCommerce

Payments software provider ACI Worldwide and technology company NTT Data have joined forces to offer expanded eCommerce services to merchants in Latin America and Europe. The partnership — set to launch in Italy — will see NTT integrate ACI's Secure eCommerce offering into its technology portfolio, the companies said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Monday (Nov. 21).
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions

Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
Huize’s 40% Rally Leads FinTech IPO Index into Shortened Holiday Week

Not everything was about crypto-land these past several days in the tech space. Of course, you’d be hard-pressed to think that anything happened other than FTX’s meltdown, bankruptcy filing, and seismic shock to the issuers and users of bitcoin and stablecoins. But then again, earnings season continued to...
Santander UK Turns ATM Operations Over to NCR

Santander UK has expanded its partnership with enterprise technology provider NCR, a move that illustrates the trend of banks using ATMs to bridge the physical and digital banking gap. Santander has chosen NCR’s ATM-as-a-service offering to “transform, connect and run its self-service network of more than 1,700 ATMs across the...
Esker and Quadient Partner on Electronic Invoicing in France

Automation solutions provider Esker and communication solutions supplier Quadient have partnered with the French government’s upcoming Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) to help businesses transition to compliance with upcoming French tax regulations. The French finance law requires that invoices exchanged between value added tax (VAT) taxpayers must be transmitted in...
Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace

Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
SMBs Hungry for New Sources of Credit to Help Fund Their Dreams and Needs

Working capital remains elusive for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The risks taken by entrepreneurs with a product and a dream can be staggering, and they often don’t end happily. It’s a reality that makes financing those dreams both a challenge and a catalyst for alternatives. In a...
TCH: Consumers Want Bank Stablecoins but Regulators Block the Path

FTX’s meltdown and crypto’s whipsaw gyrations continue to shake retail investors, many of whom will be wiped out. Institutional investors are shying away from the space, writing down their FTX investments to zero. Hackers have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from the paralyzed exchange. Rob Hunter, deputy...
Choice, Convenience, Compliance: The Promise Of Open-Loop Systems

Despite substantial advances in digital solutions, consumers still use cards and automated clearing house (ACH) transfers for nearly all their non-cash payments. These are closed-loop systems, lacking the agility and efficiency that today’s consumers and businesses expect. By contrast, open-loop peer-to-peer (P2P) payment networks liberate the movement of money...
