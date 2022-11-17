Read full article on original website
Qudian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
XIAMEN, China (AP) _ Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported a loss of $91.1 million in its third quarter. The Xiamen, China-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
Sequoia-Backed WeLab seeks funds at $2 billion value, sources say
WeLab, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and billionaire Li Ka-shing, is weighing a new funding round that could value the Hong Kong-based fintech firm at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is looking to raise $200 million to $250 million in the new...
Permian Resources makes debut at Executive Conference
As a private company backed by private equity, Will Hickey and James Walter, co-chief executive officers of Colgate Energy, tended to avoid conferences like Hart Energy’s Executive Oil Conference. But now, as co-CEOs of publicly traded Permian Resources – born this fall of the merger of Colgate and Centennial...
