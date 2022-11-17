Read full article on original website
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffers ankle injury in win over Panthers
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers after suffering a left ankle injury, though there is optimism he avoided serious damage. The injury happened with a few minutes left in the third quarter when Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fell into Stanley’s left ankle. Stanley remained on the ground before ...
Cowboys: Sign OBJ Or 'Shut Up'; What Jerry Critics Don't Get
Deadspin, demonstrating a lack of manners, writes, "Hey Jerry ... sign OBJ or shut up!'' Unfortunately for the Cowboys, what's unfolding is far more complex than that.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers
The Ravens embraced their inner ugly to pull out a surprisingly difficult 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers and move to 7-3. On a day when they “weren’t real precise” on offense, their defense roared at the line of scrimmage and took the ball away three times with the game hanging in the balance. With their offense in hibernation, the Ravens rose to their historic standard on defense. The ...
Random Observations: Runs, Mamas, Backsides, BBQ, Lawns, and Magic
What we saw and heard during the Arkansas Razorbacks' dismantling of Louisville in Maui Invitational opener
Sun hire Stephanie White as next head coach
The Connecticut Sun officially announced Stephanie White as their new head coach Monday. White — who most recently coached at
Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families
BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
