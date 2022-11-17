ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffers ankle injury in win over Panthers

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers after suffering a left ankle injury, though there is optimism he avoided serious damage. The injury happened with a few minutes left in the third quarter when Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fell into Stanley’s left ankle. Stanley remained on the ground before ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers

The Ravens embraced their inner ugly to pull out a surprisingly difficult 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers and move to 7-3. On a day when they “weren’t real precise” on offense, their defense roared at the line of scrimmage and took the ball away three times with the game hanging in the balance. With their offense in hibernation, the Ravens rose to their historic standard on defense. The ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy