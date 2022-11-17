ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: China bears are back

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 18 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

After a brief respite, China is again caught in investors' crosshairs.

The economic data are coming in below expectations, hopes are fading that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are about to be lifted and the exchange rate is back on the slide, along with sovereign bonds.

This is the backdrop against which the central bank makes its latest interest rate decision at the weekend. The economy might warrant a cut to the one-year loan prime rate - currently 3.65% - but the exchange rate doesn't.

The yuan fell 0.9% on Thursday, its biggest fall since May and one of largest in recent years. Having rebounded from a recent 15-year low toward 7.00 per dollar, it is back under pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpKcn_0jEqEdpf00

U.S. Treasury figures on Wednesday won't have helped sentiment. They showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell in September to an 11-year low of $933.6 billion. The month-on-month fall of $38 billion was the steepest in six years.

Some of the nominal change from August was down to FX valuation effects, meaning Beijing did not sell $38 billion of Treasuries in the month.

But it sold a chunk to slow the yuan's depreciation against the dollar, which ended up being 3.2% in September. That's among the four biggest monthly declines on record.

The central bank said on Wednesday that China will continue to increase exchange rate flexibility while keeping the yuan stable at reasonable levels. Sounds a bit hopeful - increased flexibility makes new lows in the exchange rate more likely, requiring more dollar selling to minimize the volatility.

Meanwhile, investors are dumping Chinese bonds at a rapid clip, pushing yields to their highest in months. An aggregate index of Chinese sovereign debt is down 0.8% this week, well on track for its biggest decline in more than two years.

Sovereign bond buyers have been caught off-guard by the government easing some of its strict COVID-19 curbs and announcing steps to support the property sector.

The spike in yields also runs counter to the central bank's looser monetary policy stance, and the pace of selling has raised market liquidity concerns. Tricky times for Beijing.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Fed's Powell speaks

- Japan inflation (October)

- China interest rate decision (Sunday)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China said on Sunday it is open to a meeting with the U.S. defence secretary on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Cambodia this week, in a sign of thawing relations after the countries' top leaders met earlier this month.
The Associated Press

China's Guangzhou locks down millions in 'zero-COVID' fight

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing China’s attempt to bring a more targeted approach to its zero-COVID policies while facing multiple outbreaks driven by fast-spreading omicron variants. China is the only major country in the world still trying to curb virus transmissions through strict lockdown measures and mass testing. Baiyun district, home to 3.7 million people in Guangzhou, also suspended in-person classes for schools and sealed off universities. The measures are meant to last until Friday, the city announced. “The epidemic situation is severe and complex and difficult to control,” deputy district head Chen Yongjun said at a news conference in Guangzhou, according to a provincial state media report.
Reuters

World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
Reuters

Russia eases capital movement controls

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will in some cases allow authorised banks and state development bank VEB to export the equivalent of $10,000 in foreign currency cash, it said on Monday, further easing capital controls.
Reuters

Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
Reuters

Reuters

649K+
Followers
364K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy