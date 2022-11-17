ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts. It’s the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA’s...
Despite controversy, NASA won’t rename Webb telescope

(NEXSTAR) – The James Webb Telescope, the largest and most powerful space telescope known to humans, has been transfixing us since it shared its first set of stunning images earlier this year. It has also been a matter of controversy recently. NASA’s $10 billion Webb telescope left Earth nearly...
