Waterford recognized for sustainability efforts

Waterford ― The town is one of 24 Connecticut municipalities to be recognized this year for achieving Sustainable CT certification.

The town demonstrated achievements and actions in 24 sustainable impact areas to qualify for the bronze-level certification. The highest level of certification offered is silver.

Impact areas ranged from inclusive community building, thriving local economies, and vibrant arts and culture to clean transportation and diverse housing. The town grew its sustainable and affordable housing options, held sustainability events and supported the redevelopment of brownfield sites.

“I am extremely proud of our Sustainable CT Committee who worked tirelessly on improving our town’s use of Low Impact Development to address storm-water runoff, creating small residential rain garden projects, introducing the Niantic River Watershed Plan and identifying potential pollution sources and completing the town’s LED streetlight conversion project” said First Selectman Rob Brule in a statement.

This November marks the fifth year of Sustainable CT, a statewide initiative that “inspires and supports communities in becoming more efficient, resilient, and inclusive.” In total, 62 municipalities, nearly 37% of the state’s communities, have earned Sustainable CT certification, which lasts for three years.

The program includes actions that help towns and cities build community connection, social equity, and long-term resilience. It helps towns plan actions and provides support as they look to promote racial justice and respond to the on-going challenges of climate change and economic uncertainty.

