Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KOAT 7
Activists demand action to make abortion constitutional right in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Party for Socialism and Liberation, a local activist group, rallied in Albuquerque Sunday, demanding action to make abortion a constitutional right statewide. “Right now, there’s nothing stopping the Democratic party, and they’ve had a major victory to commit to women’s rights and make abortion the constitutional...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
Two men arrested for stolen vehicles, warrant for their arrest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were led on an foot chase last month following a call of a suspicious vehicle, and the two men arrested in that incident are on the run once again. Bernalillo county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the south valley back in October after receiving a report of a suspicious […]
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
Albuquerque officials on lookout for suspect in armed bank robbery
If you have a tip to submit, call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.
KRQE News 13
fox34.com
19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.
Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm
A man has been sentenced for crimes that took place last December.
rrobserver.com
Fatal parking lot shooting leads to suit, no arrest
After 21-year-old Melina Jones was shot and killed following a fight at a Downtown parking lot in August, her girlfriend, who was there with her, told police she knew who was responsible. Over the past three months, Nayeli Rodriguez has been collecting videos the young man posted on social media...
Roswell man sentenced to prison for killing wife
A man was sentenced to prison for a murder conviction.
Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread with gun
Santa Fe Police asks anyone with information to call Senior Officer Alejandro Arroyo at 505-603-1487 or 505-955-5294.
Jail time suspended for man that challenged APD officers to fight him
The man had challenged officers to fight him back in 2017.
Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
A couple called police when they noticed a man had been in their backyard.
ABQ city councilor wants to crack down on loiterers, sleepers at bus stops
The ordinance would make it illegal to stay too long at a bus stop, lie down within ten feet of a bus stop, and do anything that would stop people from using the bus stop, as a bus stop.
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
Albuquerque Police to release new details on NE SWAT scene, police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. The shooting […]
