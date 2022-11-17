ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Activists demand action to make abortion constitutional right in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Party for Socialism and Liberation, a local activist group, rallied in Albuquerque Sunday, demanding action to make abortion a constitutional right statewide. “Right now, there’s nothing stopping the Democratic party, and they’ve had a major victory to commit to women’s rights and make abortion the constitutional...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim

New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox34.com

19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Fatal parking lot shooting leads to suit, no arrest

After 21-year-old Melina Jones was shot and killed following a fight at a Downtown parking lot in August, her girlfriend, who was there with her, told police she knew who was responsible. Over the past three months, Nayeli Rodriguez has been collecting videos the young man posted on social media...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

