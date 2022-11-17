ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXLY

Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt

A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Listen now: Relocating to Florida, Thanksgiving, loan forgiveness and a streaming preview

Florida’s population has exploded over the past century, largely driven by retirees relocating to the state. But are hurricanes putting the Florida retirement dream at risk?. Following Hurricane Ian that slammed the state late in late September, Dr. Robin Bachin, Founding Director of the Office of Civic and Community Engagement and an Associate Professor of History at the University of of Miami, wrote an article for The Conversation on the topic you can read here: Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm’s way.
FLORIDA STATE
KXLY

GOP’s Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded defeat Monday in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. Final results from the Nov. 8 election showed La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,442 votes, or about 0.29 percentage point. That was within the 1-point margin for Loudenbeck to request a recount, but outside the quarter-point gap that would have meant a free recount. Loudenbeck conceded after county canvasses ended Monday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE

