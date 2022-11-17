ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Gunn dispels an impressive misconception about Groot in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

By Danny Peterson
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics

Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever

In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry

Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick

The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com

A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection

We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
wegotthiscovered.com

The latest writer to join the MCU’s ‘Blade’ has broken their silence

Blade has swooped in to find its new creative heart, as Michael Starrbury joins the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the character. Nearly twenty years on from the unmitigated disaster of Blade Trinity, Marvel Studios is now rebooting the character in their shared canon. Original writer and director duo Beau DeMayo and Bassam Tariq got slashed last month following reports of an underwhelming flick with just two action sequences, and now Marvel has found their replacements.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies

Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com

Every time the Guardians of the Galaxy have appeared in the MCU so far

Over the last decade and a half, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known as simply the MCU, has evolved into a massive franchise unlike any other. And among the many heroes and villains that fans grew to love, one certain group of misfits definitely takes up a soft spot in our hearts: the Guardians of the Galaxy, first introduced with their own origin movie in 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy