James Gunn dispels an impressive misconception about Groot in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
‘Black Adam’ being handily defeated at the box office by the 3rd season of a TV show about Jesus
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exploded out of the blocks last weekend to steal almost all of the thunder away from Black Adam, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s $180 million opening ensuring that Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster took just three days to earn more at the domestic box office than Dwayne Johnson’s DCU debut had managed in four weeks.
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
James Gunn reveals how he made Mantis into less of a side character in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
We’re just a few days away from the premiere of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and fun tidbits and teasers keep coming out. The latest is a tweet from the director and new co-head of the DCU, James Gunn, about Mantis’ larger-than-usual role in the special.
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Filming on a quaint period drama keeps getting ruined by Tom Cruise flying a helicopter over the set
In today’s edition of “Tom Cruise can’t stop doing Tom Cruise things”, the action superstar has been causing a most surprising nuisance by constantly flying helicopters over the set of a quaint British period drama. The 12th season of award-winning BBC favorite Call the Midwife is...
Blumhouse boss blown away by the fan reaction to monstrous mega-studio announcement
Earlier this week horror fans were in a tizzy over the announcement that two horror movie heavy weights, James Wan and Jason Blum were joining forces to create one monstrous mega horror studio. Blum said he was blown away by the love from fans. The move would merge Wan’s Atomic...
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
‘Andor’ creator explains why Cassian doesn’t know a thing about the Jedi or lightsabers
Andor, despite its issues with viewership, is not only one of the best Star Wars adjacent shows on Disney Plus but maybe the best one of all (sorry, Mandalorian fans). This is in no small part to the meticulous detail spent on creating a whole world in the Star Wars universe that we’ve never seen before.
A beloved 1990s blockbuster that’s getting a sequel nobody wants endures as a warm and fuzzy favorite
Legacy sequels have become part and parcel of the modern blockbuster business, but is anyone really crying out for a follow-up to the delightfully cheesy and perennially popular 1996 box office-buster Twister?. Even though Prey director Dan Trachtenberg ruled himself out of the running, Twisters remains in development as far...
The latest writer to join the MCU’s ‘Blade’ has broken their silence
Blade has swooped in to find its new creative heart, as Michael Starrbury joins the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the character. Nearly twenty years on from the unmitigated disaster of Blade Trinity, Marvel Studios is now rebooting the character in their shared canon. Original writer and director duo Beau DeMayo and Bassam Tariq got slashed last month following reports of an underwhelming flick with just two action sequences, and now Marvel has found their replacements.
An anxiety-inducing scene from an otherwise ignored horror movie comes back to haunt viewers
Movies can almost entirely forgettable or without much flair, but having one big scene can be enough to secure a massive legacy for the years ahead. When you’re attempting a remake, it’s even more important to stand out than usual with those big scenes. Along comes arguably the...
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
Every time the Guardians of the Galaxy have appeared in the MCU so far
Over the last decade and a half, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known as simply the MCU, has evolved into a massive franchise unlike any other. And among the many heroes and villains that fans grew to love, one certain group of misfits definitely takes up a soft spot in our hearts: the Guardians of the Galaxy, first introduced with their own origin movie in 2014.
