Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
ringsidenews.com
Xavier Woods Is Tired Of Pretending That He’s Happy With Roman Reigns As Champion
Xavier Woods has been scathing all week after The New Day failed to retain their longest-reigning tag champs record. Now, Xavier Woods has fired shots at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. WWE recently shared a video from a year ago showing Roman Reigns destroying Xavier Woods’ crown. Woods reacted to...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Shows Off New Tattoo During WWE Hiatus
Sasha Banks is currently out of action from the WWE. She and her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of the company due to creative differences with the then Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. Now, it looks like Banks is getting a little ink during her sabbatical. Sasha has since...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Is Heading To A Movie Set After AEW World Title Win At Full Gear
MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now. Maxwell Jacob Friedman also went crazy after AEW Full Gear and bragged about going to a movie set following his AEW World Title win.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Says WWE Locker Room Would Riot If CM Punk Was Handed WrestleMania Main Event Spot
CM Punk has been making headlines ever since the controversial post-media scrum at AEW All Out. During the scrum, his statements resulted in a backstage altercation with The Elite. As a result of which all parties were suspended and stripped of their respective titles. While The Elite returned at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Former AEW Star In Town For Full Gear
Marko Stunt was one of the AEW originals, and made his debut at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The 26-year-old formed a trio with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the months that followed AEW’s arrival on the wrestling map. Marko Stunt competed for AEW from...
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Anthony Bowens’ Current Status Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
Anthony Bowens is proving himself to be a major prospect as a member of The Acclaimed alongside Max Caster. However, he continues to sell his supposed injury suffered last week, and it looks like he will still show up for AEW Full Gear. The one half of the AEW World...
ringsidenews.com
Owen Hart Told Shawn Michaels The Montreal Screwjob Had Nothing To Do With Him
Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are well-known for their feud and bout known as the Montreal Screwjob. After the match, Hart left the company and signed on with World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE, and the 2x Slammy Award Winner had to deal with that transition in his own way.
ringsidenews.com
LA Knight Mysteriously Attacked During WWE SmackDown This Week
LA Knight sent Bray Wyatt into a fit of rage with two slaps to the face during WWE SmackDown tonight. Knight ended up getting far worse than he could’ve possibly imagined. Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured an in-ring segment between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Wyatt apologized to Knight for attacking him last week. Knight responded by hitting Wyatt to the face twice.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Says CM Punk Never Asked Him To Move Colt Cabana To ROH
CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. He eviscerated Colt Cabana and questioned his manhood, as Punk was clearly very bitter about Cabana. Fans wondered if Punk ever wanted Cabana moved to ROH and Khan finally addressed it.
ringsidenews.com
Fans Worried About Jon Moxley’s Behavior During Promo Before AEW Full Gear
Jon Moxley was set to compete in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament in October 2021, but plans changed as he took a hiatus after entering into rehab following a battle with alcoholism. He came back and has had a stellar run so far. Now fans are worried about Jon Moxley’s behavior after his most recent promo on AEW Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Jason David Frank’s Passing
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away today. He was only 49 years of age. Now WWE Superstars have reacted to his demise. Frank portrayed Tommy Oliver in the show’s original run, which lasted from Aug....
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero During AEW Full Gear
Eddie Guerrero won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his incredible talent and amazing personality. Tonight, Latino Heat got a huge tribute from his wife. AEW paid tribute to Guerrero in a major way ahead of Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship defense against Nyla Rose. The challenger entered the ring sat in a low-rider, with Vickie Guerrero beside her, clad in an “I’m Your Papi” shirt.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Still Considering Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s Title
Thunder Rosa was forced to vacate the AEW Women’s World Championship due to an unfortunate injury. Toni Storm took Rosa’s place as interim champion until she too was dethroned by Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. Jamie Hayter won the title to a deafening reaction from the crowd at...
ringsidenews.com
Jamie Hayter Wins AEW Interim Women’s World Title During Full Gear
Jamie Hayter failed to beat Toni Storm for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match that also involved Dr. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at All Out. Tonight, she finally got the biggest win of her career. Toni Storm put her AEW Interim Women’s World...
Comments / 0