CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Highways is urging motorists to exercise caution when driving through work zones. DOH's reminder comes after reports of a flagger in Raleigh County being struck by a vehicle Monday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. The worker was treated for minor injuries.

