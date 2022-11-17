Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Is Heading To A Movie Set After AEW World Title Win At Full Gear
MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now. Maxwell Jacob Friedman also went crazy after AEW Full Gear and bragged about going to a movie set following his AEW World Title win.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
ringsidenews.com
Xavier Woods Is Tired Of Pretending That He’s Happy With Roman Reigns As Champion
Xavier Woods has been scathing all week after The New Day failed to retain their longest-reigning tag champs record. Now, Xavier Woods has fired shots at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. WWE recently shared a video from a year ago showing Roman Reigns destroying Xavier Woods’ crown. Woods reacted to...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname
Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
ringsidenews.com
Owen Hart Told Shawn Michaels The Montreal Screwjob Had Nothing To Do With Him
Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are well-known for their feud and bout known as the Montreal Screwjob. After the match, Hart left the company and signed on with World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE, and the 2x Slammy Award Winner had to deal with that transition in his own way.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Says WWE Locker Room Would Riot If CM Punk Was Handed WrestleMania Main Event Spot
CM Punk has been making headlines ever since the controversial post-media scrum at AEW All Out. During the scrum, his statements resulted in a backstage altercation with The Elite. As a result of which all parties were suspended and stripped of their respective titles. While The Elite returned at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero During AEW Full Gear
Eddie Guerrero won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his incredible talent and amazing personality. Tonight, Latino Heat got a huge tribute from his wife. AEW paid tribute to Guerrero in a major way ahead of Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship defense against Nyla Rose. The challenger entered the ring sat in a low-rider, with Vickie Guerrero beside her, clad in an “I’m Your Papi” shirt.
ringsidenews.com
Fans Outraged After CM Punk Is Removed From ‘AEW Fight Forever’ Cover Art
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally destroying everyone involved. It opened up a can of worms that made CM Punk public enemy #1 and he was even removed from the covert art of AEW’s upcoming game.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Makes Huge Blunder During AEW Rampage
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross is a veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself being a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. Jim Ross has decades behind him, so he is not impervious to mistakes, and he did so once again on AEW Rampage this week.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Doesn’t Plan On Increasing Number Of Yearly Pay-Per-Views
AEW President Tony Khan had a lot on his mind going into Full Gear this year. Thankfully, the pay-per-view ended up being a huge success and Khan couldn’t be happier. However, that doesn’t mean Khan plans on increasing the number of pay-per-views the company has so far. This...
ringsidenews.com
Fans Worried About Jon Moxley’s Behavior During Promo Before AEW Full Gear
Jon Moxley was set to compete in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament in October 2021, but plans changed as he took a hiatus after entering into rehab following a battle with alcoholism. He came back and has had a stellar run so far. Now fans are worried about Jon Moxley’s behavior after his most recent promo on AEW Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
The Elite Makes AEW Full Gear Return With Classic Rock Song Entrance
The Elite were suspended from AEW in the wake of a brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel at All Out. The trio were stripped of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship as well. Tonight, they finally made their return to the promotion. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks...
ringsidenews.com
Johnny Gargano Gets New Theme Song During WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano used to have “Rebel Heart” as his theme song in Triple H’s version of NXT, and it was quite popular with fans. Tonight, the former NXT Champion got a new theme song as part of his presentation on the red brand. Johnny Gargano got a...
Comments / 0