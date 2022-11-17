Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera
A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
wtva.com
Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
Mississippi authorities request help finding two missing children
Mississippi authorities need your help tonight to find two missing children. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 1-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus, Lowndes County, MS. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, last...
KPLC TV
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
Commercial Dispatch
Valentine’s Day romp with inmate leads to guard’s indictment
A former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having sex with an inmate on Valentine’s Day, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Margaret Hughes, 42, had been working at the jail for around a year and turned in her two weeks...
wtva.com
1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Ground broken on FLowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo
Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
Execution date set for Mississippi man accused of killing teen in 2000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date for the man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in 2000. According to court documents, a December 14 execution date has been set for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. Prosecutors said Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a […]
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
wtva.com
Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult
CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Missing Tupelo man found safe
UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
wtva.com
Public ice skating returns to Tupelo arena
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Public ice skating returns to the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo this Friday, Nov. 25. This will be the first time the arena has hosted ice skating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Open this link to view the schedule.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge
On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
