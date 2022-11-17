ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera

A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
COLUMBUS, MS
KPLC TV

Name of 7th Street homicide victim released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Valentine’s Day romp with inmate leads to guard’s indictment

A former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having sex with an inmate on Valentine’s Day, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Margaret Hughes, 42, had been working at the jail for around a year and turned in her two weeks...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
OKOLONA, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult

CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Missing Tupelo man found safe

UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Public ice skating returns to Tupelo arena

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Public ice skating returns to the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo this Friday, Nov. 25. This will be the first time the arena has hosted ice skating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Open this link to view the schedule.
TUPELO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge

On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
TUPELO, MS

