ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
Whiskey Riff

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin

Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers

BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd!  An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort.  The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
BRAINERD, MN
Travel Maven

This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SISTER BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bald eagle production plummeted in Wisconsin in 2022

Bald eagle nests in Wisconsin failed at an alarmingly high rate in 2022, according to data gathered by the state's largest and most intensive eagle nest watch program. Citizen scientists monitored 110 active eagle nests this year in central and southern Wisconsin as part of Madison Audubon's Bald Eagle Nest Watch program. Seventy-one of the nests – or 65% – failed to produce an eaglet to the fledgling stage.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy