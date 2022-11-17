Read full article on original website
Related
Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin
If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin
Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers
BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd! An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort. The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down Nontypical Buck of a Lifetime on His Family Property
It had been a lifetime in the making when Sam Vedvei recently took down his 17-pointer buck. The South Dakota bowhunter tagged the nontypical buck on Oct. 18 with only 15 minutes of daylight left. In mid-September, the buck started appearing on Vedvei’s camera. After reviewing photos from the year...
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
Washington Black Bear (With Awful Taste) Passes Out After Shotgunning 36 Beers
Hey, bears like to have a good time too. A long day of chasing down deer, elk, and other sources of food, there’s nothing like an ice cold beer (or 36) to help you wind down. So, who can blame a bear for absolutely obliterating 36 beers and getting...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Parents in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota just got a bunch of new names to maybe NOT give to your child. And these are some good reasons to consider. I have lived in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all my life. And for the most part, it seems midwesterners tend to stick with pretty traditional baby names.
KEYC
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
Bald eagle production plummeted in Wisconsin in 2022
Bald eagle nests in Wisconsin failed at an alarmingly high rate in 2022, according to data gathered by the state's largest and most intensive eagle nest watch program. Citizen scientists monitored 110 active eagle nests this year in central and southern Wisconsin as part of Madison Audubon's Bald Eagle Nest Watch program. Seventy-one of the nests – or 65% – failed to produce an eaglet to the fledgling stage.
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Comments / 2