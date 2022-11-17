Former Bucs star Ndamukong Suh signs with Super Bowl contender

The veteran signed a one-year deal with an NFC Club on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected to get younger on their defensive line over the line offseason. The team selected defensive end Logan Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and expanded second-year outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's role on the defensive front. That led to the Buccaneers moving on from veteran stars - outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in September but Suh has remained patient on the sidelines while sifting through interest from multiple teams.

With the season past the midway mark and championship contenders beginning to emerge, Suh has made his decision.

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that the team was signing Suh to a one-year deal. The move comes in the wake of the Eagles' first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia was forced to place rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve following a foot injury, meaning he'll be forced to miss a minimum of the next four weeks. In the meantime, the Eagles are stocking up their defensive interior with Suh and Linval Joseph.

Suh is past his prime but he didn't miss a regular season or postseason game while in Tampa Bay. He's probably not a full-time starter at this point of his career but the 12-year veteran can certainly provide an impact situationally. He totaled 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

The Eagles are currently on top of the NFC and hold the best record in the league. Suh will have an opportunity to win his second championship in three years in Philadelphia.

