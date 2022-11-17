ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Punt Returner Added to Active Roster

By John Glennon
AllTitans
AllTitans
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DtBB_0jEq8LO200

C.J. Board played Sunday as a practice squad addition. Two practice-squad defensive backs were elevated Thursday for the game against the Green Bay Packers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Tennessee Titans have added defensive back Lonnie Johnson to the team’s injured reserve list and signed wide receiver C.J. Board to the 53-man roster.

In addition, defensive backs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris were designated as standard elevations from the practice squad for Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Both Mabin and Harris are eligible to be part of the 48-man gameday roster and automatically will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Johnson becomes the 15th player on injured reserve for the Titans. That list doesn’t include two players who recently came off injured reserve and were returned to the active roster, wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive back Elijah Molden.

Johson sustained a hamstring injury Sunday against Denver. He had played 84 defensive snaps over eight games, making five tackles. He will have to miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return to the 53-man roster.

Board was a practice elevation squad for the game against the Broncos. He returned four punts for 51 yards (12.8-yard average) in that contest.

The 28-year-old, a Clarksville, Tenn. native, didn’t play any offensive snaps versus the Broncos. But he has 17 career catches for 183 yards (10.8-yard average) in 25 NFL games – including five starts.

“We’ve been looking to have C.J. up for quite some time, and he really did well in practice,” Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said earlier this week. “He finally got that opportunity and he took advantage of it (on Sunday).”

The Titans haven’t received much production from wide receivers added to the roster this season, as the combination of Josh Gordon, Chris Conley, Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey have combined for one catch for three yards in six games.

The elevation of Mabin and Harris could help offset the loss of Johnson, as well as the potential absence of Molden, who is listed as questionable for tonight with a hamstring injury.

Mabin was just signed to the practice squad two days ago but was with the Titans throughout the offseason and saw plenty of action for them in 2021. He played five games for the Titans last season – starting two – and contributed 10 tackles and a pass defensed.

Harris was also signed to the practice squad two days ago. He’s played in a combined 36 games for five teams over the past four seasons, starting nine, and totaling 59 tackles, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams

NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Dallas leads the series 18-15 in games dating back to 1961. The Cowboys garnered that lead by winning four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. Funnily enough, the Vikings faced the same scenario with the Bills last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle

While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy