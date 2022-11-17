A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO