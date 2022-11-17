ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town

Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
TEXARKANA, TX
Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On

Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
TEXARKANA, AR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR

MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
MAGNOLIA, AR
CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
SHREVEPORT, LA
