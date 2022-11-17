The holiday season has arrived full force in the Highland Lakes with charitable Thanksgiving meals and the beginning of Christmas festivities. Here is a list of events, times, and locations for the week of Nov. 21. Check DailyTrib.com each week for a new holiday events roundup through the season or browse the Events Calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com or the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide for more.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO