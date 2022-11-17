Read full article on original website
Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Wednesday
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION WEDNESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE SEVERAL ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO THE ZONING ORDINANCES AND A RESOLUTION FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY INTO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BY OWNER CONSENT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Santa for Seniors continues
THE 26th ANNUAL SANTA FOR SENIORS CHRISTMAS DRIVE OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF THIS WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT WLX RADIO STATION LOCATED AT 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG UNTIL DECEMBER 12. UP TO 650 LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE SERVED THROUGH THE DRIVE EACH YEAR. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED DECEMBER 14 THROUGH DECEMBER 18 FOR PACKING AND DELIVERING. PICKUP THIS YEAR WILL BE BEHIND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-0240 OR EMAIL SANTAFORSENIORSLC@YAHOO.COM.
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced
LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES HAVE ANNOUNCED CLOSINGS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THURSDAY'S GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH GARBAGE PICKUP FOR BOTH DAYS ON WEDNESDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE HOLIDAY.
"Night to Honor" ceremony set for December 8
THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WILL HOST THE THIRD ANNUAL “A NIGHT TO HONOR” CEREMONY IN COLUMBIA. THE CEREMONY HONORS AND REMEMBERS VICTIMS OF HOMICIDE IN MAURY, LAWRENCE, WAYNE AND GILES COUNTY. THE OBSERVANCE WILL TAKE PLACE AT PARKWAY BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1500 TOM J HITCH PARKWAY, ON DECEMBER 8 AT 6:00 PM. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 5:30 PM FOR REGISTRATION, WITH THE PROGRAM BEGINNING AT 6:00 PM. THE SPEAKER WILL BE TIM CUNNINGHAM, WHOSE SON, BENJAMIN, WAS MURDERED AT THE AGE OF 28, IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN MAY OF 2020. FAMILY AND FRIENDS WHO HAVE LOST LOVED ONES TO VIOLENT CRIMES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE EVENT. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS YEAR’S EVENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AT 931-380-2536 EXT. 116.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Area Structure Fires in Lawrence County
AT APPROXIMATELY 3:46AM THIS MORNING MEMBERS OF THE CROSSROADS FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORTED RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE WITH FLAMES EXTENDING THROUGH THE ROOF ON OLD FLORENCE PULASKI ROAD NEAR THE 500/600 BLOCK. THE FIRST ARRIVING ENGINE COMPANY INITIATED AN AGGRESSIVE INTERIOR ATTACK ON THE FIRE STOPPING THE PROGRESS OF THE FIRE. ADDITIONAL UNITS FROM CENTER POINT, LEOMA, AND NEW PROSPECT FIRE STATIONS ALSO RESPONDED TO ASSIST WITH TANKER SUPPORT AND MANPOWER. FIRE INVESTIGATORS HAVE ARRIVED ON SCENE AND ARE WORKING TO DETERMINE THE ORIGIN OF THE FIRE. NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED.
Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED.
Solar panel plant announced for North Alabama
The nation’s largest maker of solar panels has announced plans to invest more than one billion dollars in a new manufacturing facility in North Alabama. First Solar, an Arizona-based company, has chosen a site in Lawrence County, Alabama, to produce solar panels. It will be the company’s fourth such facility. The company expects to hire more than seven hundred people to produce 3.5 gigawatts of solar modules each year. Many utilities, including TVA, are planning to build or buy more solar power as they replace coal and gas plants. According to the company, its project in Lawrence County, Alabama, represents an investment of $1.1 billion and is expected to be commission by 2025.
Fire investigation in Lawrence County
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's...
Trudy Elaine Moore
Trudy Elaine Moore, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vardie Dare and Etha Mae
Frances Irene Martin Mercier
Frances Irene Martin Mercier, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lutts, TN, and retired manager of Southend Market. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Lonzo and Gertie Opal Powell Martin; her husband, Barth Mercier;
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
Alice Marie Harbison
Alice Marie Harbison, age 95, of Rogersville, AL passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from ECM Hospital and a member of Oliver Church of Christ in Rogersville, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents,
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Charlene Scott
Charlene "Granny" Scott, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Baptist Faith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and always put others first.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Lawrence County constable falls from tree in hunting accident
A Lawrence County law enforcement officer was badly injured in a hunting accident Thursday morning.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
