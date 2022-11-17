The Granite Shoals City Council debated the merits of virtual audience participation during its regular meeting Nov. 16. Changes were proposed, but no action was taken. The city uses Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, to allow online attendance and participation during council meetings. Some councilors and residents say the virtual access is time-consuming and should be regulated, while others call it a crucial tool for residents who cannot attend meetings in person.

GRANITE SHOALS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO