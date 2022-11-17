Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Meadowlakes recognizes Honor Flight sponsors with Citizenship Award
The city of Meadowlakes presented May and Jess Lofgreen with a Citizenship Award during the City Council’s regular meeting Nov. 15. The Lofgreens were recognized for their contributions to the Meadowlakes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1. “This is certainly a well-deserved honor,” Mayor Mark Bentley said....
Public hearing to be held on mandatory groundwater restrictions
A public hearing on mandatory groundwater restrictions for permitted wells in Burnet County is in the works. After discussing the current extreme drought conditions during its Nov. 18 meeting, the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors unanimously approved setting a hearing date. Burnet County has been in Stage...
Granite Shoals could tweak virtual participation in public meetings
The Granite Shoals City Council debated the merits of virtual audience participation during its regular meeting Nov. 16. Changes were proposed, but no action was taken. The city uses Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, to allow online attendance and participation during council meetings. Some councilors and residents say the virtual access is time-consuming and should be regulated, while others call it a crucial tool for residents who cannot attend meetings in person.
