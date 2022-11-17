Read full article on original website
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. This week, we go back to Saturday’s playoff game between Jackson Lumen Christi and Napoleon. Lumen Christi quarterback hurdled a defender for a touchdown in Lumen’s 20-7 victory, the only loss for Napoleon this season.
The Mendon football team is back in the state finals for the first time since winning it all back in 2011. This time the Hornets are playing in the eight-player division two state championship game
ROCHESTER, MI -- Goodrich High School and Riverview High School played against each other in the MHSAA Division 4 football semifinals game at Rochester High School on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Goodrich won the game with a final score of 51-26. Next week, the team will compete in their first...
GREENVILLE – DeWitt and Muskegon met on Saturday afternoon for the fourth time in six seasons, both vying for a spot in the state finals in Detroit next week. It's been a budding rivalry recent years in the Divison 3 state playoffs, with Muskegon defeating DeWitt in 2017 and narrowly in 2019, while the Panthers bested the Big Reds in 2021 en route to DeWitt's first state title in program history.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
CHELSEA, MI – Lumen Christi will advance to the state championship game after prevailing over Napoleon Saturday in a showdown of two powerhouse Jackson-area teams. The Titans took the reins in the second half, and a standout performance by senior Joe Lathers propelled the team to a 20-7 win.
HOLLY POND, Ala. – The 66th annual Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament tipped off at Felton Easterwood Gymnasium Monday afternoon and several local teams are competing in this year’s field. West Point tipped things off with a tight game against Cordova, Arab followed with a 72-41 win over Susan Moore and in the nightcap, Holly Pond downed Curry 50-38. Tournament action will resume Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 when West Point takes on Susan Moore. Arab will face Cordova at 5:00 and the Broncos will wrap things up against Decatur at 6:30. Cordova 58 – West Point 52 The Warriors fell behind 6-0 in...
Even by Ann Arbor Pioneer’s standards, this one was pretty strong. The Pioneers won six of 12 events — recording seven automatic All-American times — and motored to their third consecutive Division 1 swimming and diving state championship on Saturday at Oakland University. Pioneer scored 322 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Northville (218), Saline (174), and Farmington Hills Mercy and Grand Haven (tied for fourth with 167 apiece).
