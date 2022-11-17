HOLLY POND, Ala. – The 66th annual Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament tipped off at Felton Easterwood Gymnasium Monday afternoon and several local teams are competing in this year’s field. West Point tipped things off with a tight game against Cordova, Arab followed with a 72-41 win over Susan Moore and in the nightcap, Holly Pond downed Curry 50-38. Tournament action will resume Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 when West Point takes on Susan Moore. Arab will face Cordova at 5:00 and the Broncos will wrap things up against Decatur at 6:30. Cordova 58 – West Point 52 The Warriors fell behind 6-0 in...

WEST POINT, AL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO