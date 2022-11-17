Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s 39th annual Holiday Festival opened Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 4 in a 30,000-square-foot white tent located on the hospital’s campus. (Closed to the public on Dec. 2 for a gala.) Enjoy 32 custom-decorated Christmas trees, shopping, entertainment, sweet treats and more. Admission is $5. Free for children ages 5 and under. Proceeds benefit the Lundquist Lurie Cardiovascular Institute. On Dec. 3, the Torrance Fire and Police Departments will be collecting unwrapped new toys for the Toys for Tots Drive. Anyone who brings a new toy valued at $5 or more will receive free admission. Festival hours vary. Information: torrancememorialfoundation.org/holiday-festival.

