Hermosa Beach, CA

Peninsula December 2022 Calendar of Events

Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s 39th annual Holiday Festival opened Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 4 in a 30,000-square-foot white tent located on the hospital’s campus. (Closed to the public on Dec. 2 for a gala.) Enjoy 32 custom-decorated Christmas trees, shopping, entertainment, sweet treats and more. Admission is $5. Free for children ages 5 and under. Proceeds benefit the Lundquist Lurie Cardiovascular Institute. On Dec. 3, the Torrance Fire and Police Departments will be collecting unwrapped new toys for the Toys for Tots Drive. Anyone who brings a new toy valued at $5 or more will receive free admission. Festival hours vary. Information: torrancememorialfoundation.org/holiday-festival.
TORRANCE, CA
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Bruins bring new life to Marymount campus

Land locked UCLA acquires 24 acre Marymount University campus. The Peninsula lost its only university when Marymount College University closed in April, another victim of the pandemic. The university, on 24 acres in Rancho Palos Verdes, overlooking the Catalina Channel, had been struggling to retain enrollment in recent years. The...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA

