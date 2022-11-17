(Maryville) -- Maryville's Blake Katen will continue his love for baseball at Butler Community College. Katen spoke about his commitment on Monday's Upon Further Review. "It's exciting to know I have the reassurance that I can play after my high school season is done," Katen said. "It's relieving. Baseball is important to me. I've dedicated so much time and effort to the sport. I know my parents sacrificed a lot for me to get this opportunity. It just means a lot."

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO