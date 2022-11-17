Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Maryville alum Green named Harlon Hill nominee
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman and Maryville alum Elijah Green is a nominee for the Harlon Hill Trophy. The award is presented annually to the top player in Division II. Green has recorded 51 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this year. View the full list...
kmaland.com
Comfort leads Maryville's Katen to Butler
(Maryville) -- Maryville's Blake Katen will continue his love for baseball at Butler Community College. Katen spoke about his commitment on Monday's Upon Further Review. "It's exciting to know I have the reassurance that I can play after my high school season is done," Katen said. "It's relieving. Baseball is important to me. I've dedicated so much time and effort to the sport. I know my parents sacrificed a lot for me to get this opportunity. It just means a lot."
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/20): ISU, Drake, Nebraska, Northwest, Missouri grab wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Drake, Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (3-0): Iowa State handled business in a 68-53 win over Milwaukee (2-2). Jaren Holmes dropped in 19 points with five assists while Caleb Grill posted 11 points and Aljlaz Kunc and Robert Jones finished with 10 points apiece for the Cyclones.
kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
kmaland.com
Russell Archer, 76, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Russell passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Peasant View Care Center, Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Excitement surrounding Red Oak boys hoops heading into new season
(Red Oak) -- An unforgettable postseason ride has instilled a fresh excitement into the Red Oak boys basketball program as a new season begins. Last year, the Tigers played their best basketball in February and reached the state tournament for the first time in 30 years. They had so much fun with that last year that they hope to do it again.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scorebaord (11/18): Huskers, Jays sweep, Bearcats season ends
(KMAland) -- Nebraska made quick work of Iowa, Creighton swept DePaul & Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Creighton 3 DePaul 0. St. Cloud State 3 Northwest Missouri...
kmaland.com
Rock Port named outstanding rural school district
(Rock Port) -- Officials in the Rock Port R-2 School District credit a team effort for a prestigious award. Recently, the Missouri Association of Rural Education named Rock Port the Outstanding Rural School District at its annual Missouri K-8 Association Conference at the Lake of the Ozarks. Formed in 1987, MARE serves member schools by promoting equal opportunity for rural Missouri districts by enhancing rural student academic potential, and by creating "justifiable pride in the state's rural education program." Speaking on a recent edition of "KMA's Morning Line" program, Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles says a lot went into the award.
kmaland.com
David Cruth, 91, Cleamont, MO
Location:Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, MO. Memorials:Clearmont Christian Church, or the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO. Notes:David passed away at home on November 21, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Phillip E. Bowness, age 89, Mound City, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Mound City, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Mound City, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 1 PM. Visitation End: 2PM. Memorials:Methodist Church or New Liberty Cemetery. Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig. Cemetery: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, MO. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Jim Shum, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Jim Shum memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Jim passed away...
kmaland.com
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
kmaland.com
Marion Smith, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Dolores Holm, 94, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Missouri man, 2 juveniles injured after pickup crash into creek
ANDREW COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F250 driven by David L. Lane, 60, Oregon, Mo., was northbound on Route E one west of Rochester. The pickup traveled off the east...
nodawaynews.com
Turkey Trot will take place in Downtown Maryville
There will be a Turkey Trot starting at 8 am, Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24 at Fourth and Buchanan streets. Downtown Maryville is sponsoring the first-ever event.
Savannah woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge 2500 driven by Zane A. Evans, 22, Savannah, was southbound on Business 71 six miles south of Savannah. The Dodge rear-ended a 2022 Chevy Colorado...
kmaland.com
Shen schools update JK-8 lockdown
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent is praising her district's staff for their handling of a lockdown situation in the JK-8 Building Monday morning. Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf informed her that a written note was found in a bag indicating a weapon at the middle school. Nelson says the entire building was placed under lockdown while the school's administration and police searched for the weapon.
5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
Nodaway County woman hospitalized after crash with a semi
NODAWAY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth Semi driven by Daniel R. Sullinger, 33, Skidmore, was southbound on Galaxy Road at 240th two miles south of Wilcox. The semi and a westbound...
Comments / 0