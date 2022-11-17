Read full article on original website
K-State hosts Kansas Saturday
1) Following a 48-31 road win at West Virginia, Kansas State returns home to close out the 2022 regular season with the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown against in-state rival KU. The Wildcats can clinch a berth in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship with a win against the Jayhawks. The game will be televised nationally on FOX with a 7 p.m. kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Unbeaten Kansas State to face Rhode Island in tourney opener
Kansas State will look to remain undefeated when it faces Rhode Island in the first round of the Cayman Islands
K-State stays in Big 12 title game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
Daily Delivery: Where there's a Will (and Adrian), there's a way for this Kansas State team
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Will Howard started for Kansas State against West Virginia, leading the Wildcats to a 48-31 victory on Saturday in Morgantown, following a leg injury suffered last week by starter Adrian Martinez. As Fitz explains, even when Martinez is available again for the Wildcats, there will be no controversy about who gets the start for the Wildcats if you ask the Cats' two QBs. Why? Because there's no room for selfishness in a friendship that shows support for each other no matter who is on the field for the offense.
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
Raiders beat Bullpups to advance to first-ever state championship
As the final whistle sounded in Wamego on Friday night, a profound realization set in around the stadium. For the first time in school history, the Red Raiders would be playing for a state championship. This 33-16 win over McPherson was just the latest in a run of 12 straight...
WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame
West Virgnia quarterback Garrett Greene chats about making his first career start
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
catchitkansas.com
Kingman tops SE of Saline in Double OT thriller
KINGMAN, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Kingman Eagles advanced to the 2A State Championship with a 28-22 double-overtime victory over the Southeast of Saline Trojans. Both teams entered the game with perfect 11-0 records. The only Sub-State game in Classes 1A through 6A to feature two undefeated sides. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
adastraradio.com
Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
KVOE
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
washburnreview.org
Washburn alumnus turned Broadway star comes back home for the holidays
Washburn alumnus Jeff Kready is bringing his family home for the holidays to spread joy to the community. Kready, along with his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters Lena and Louise, will be performing in “The Kready Holiday Spectacular.” This multidimensional show will be for individuals of all ages to enjoy. It will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
