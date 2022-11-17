Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Bend Star
New editor asks your help in covering Fort Bend County, a diverse, burgeoning place
Greetings! My name is Ken Fountain, and I'm the new Managing Editor of the Fort Bend Star, your home for local news. I'm honored to have been chosen for this role and to begin working with a great team, some of whom I've worked with before. A little bit about...
Fort Bend Star
Re-elected Missouri City mayor, councilmember and newly elected council member to be sworn at meeting
Newly reelected Missouri City Mayor Robin J. Eckatt and At-Large Position 2 Councilmember Lynn Clouser, along with first-time At-Large Position 1 Councilmember Sonya Brown-Marshall, will be sworn in during tonight's regular and special meetings on Monday. The three won in their respective races in the November 8 municipal election. Outgoing...
