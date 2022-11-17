ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Re-elected Missouri City mayor, councilmember and newly elected council member to be sworn at meeting

Newly reelected Missouri City Mayor Robin J. Eckatt and At-Large Position 2 Councilmember Lynn Clouser, along with first-time At-Large Position 1 Councilmember Sonya Brown-Marshall, will be sworn in during tonight's regular and special meetings on Monday. The three won in their respective races in the November 8 municipal election. Outgoing...
MISSOURI CITY, TX

