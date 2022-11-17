ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska's Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Kubik led the Huskers to a pair of sweeps over Iowa and Purdue with 5.17 kills and 3.33 digs per set. The West Des Moines, Valley graduate had 17 kills and 11...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska back into top 5 of AVCA Poll

(KMAland) -- Nebraska volleyball moved up one spot in the latest poll released by the AVCA. The Huskers are now No. 5. Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin and Louisville are ranked ahead of them. Creighton slipped four spots from No. 11 to 15. View the full rankings here and ranked regional...
LINCOLN, NE
Men's College Basketball (11/20): ISU, Drake, Nebraska, Northwest, Missouri grab wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Drake, Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (3-0): Iowa State handled business in a 68-53 win over Milwaukee (2-2). Jaren Holmes dropped in 19 points with five assists while Caleb Grill posted 11 points and Aljlaz Kunc and Robert Jones finished with 10 points apiece for the Cyclones.
AMES, IA
Iowa Western's Sanchez reflects on women's soccer national championship

(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Western women’s soccer program won the NJCAA national championship with a 1-0 win over Salt Lake Community College on Saturday. On Monday’s Upon Further Review, head coach Adam Sanchez joined the show to talk about an incredible run to the program’s second national championship and first since 2013.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Heartland Christian student Steinmetz to swim at College of St. Mary

(Council Bluffs) -- Another Lewis Central swimming standout will take their talents to the next level with College of St. Mary. Heartland Christian student Hannah Steinmetz joined teammates Kylee Brown and Abby Hoss in the CSM recruiting class, officially signing with the Flames earlier this month. “This summer, (Coach Mykenzie...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning

Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
OMAHA, NE
Joyce L. Carlson, 95, of Glenwood, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 AM. Visitation End: 10:30 AM. Memorials: Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of...
GLENWOOD, IA
November Rural Mainstreet Survey offers mixed news

(Omaha) -- Bankers in a 10-state region continue to indicate economic woes in KMAland. Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet Index for November shows numbers falling below growth neutral for a sixth straight month in the Midwest. That's despite a slight increase from 44.2 in October to 45.7 this month. The index ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says this index offers a paradox, as the farm economy is in relatively good shape.
OMAHA, NE
Mills County soil and water conservation working to address long-term conservation needs

(Malvern) -- Conservation officials and residents recently discussed the future of conservation strategies in Mills County. Like all other counties in the state, the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners are looking to update its five-year outlook of conservation in the county, prompting the first of two public meetings last Wednesday. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group has helped facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News several items were discussed regarding soil erosion and water quality. Among other things, she says implementing buffers along the Nishnabotna River was an important topic that can be crucial during flooding events.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

