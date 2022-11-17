(Malvern) -- Conservation officials and residents recently discussed the future of conservation strategies in Mills County. Like all other counties in the state, the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners are looking to update its five-year outlook of conservation in the county, prompting the first of two public meetings last Wednesday. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group has helped facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News several items were discussed regarding soil erosion and water quality. Among other things, she says implementing buffers along the Nishnabotna River was an important topic that can be crucial during flooding events.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO