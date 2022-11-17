Read full article on original website
Poetry Moment: 'Watershed' by Julie Swarstad Johnson
Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Todd Davis is a professor of English and Environmental Studies at Penn State Altoona. This episode’s poem is “Watershed” by Julie Swarstad Johnson. Julie Swarstad Johnson is the author of Pennsylvania Furnace,...
New York tells schools to drop Native American mascots
School districts across the state of New York are prohibited from using any Native American mascots, team names or logos. And the state's education department is now urging its school comply by the end of the school year — or risk losing state aid. The prohibition isn't new: The...
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Residents in western New York are digging out after a massive winter storm passed though the region, dropping more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. The city of Buffalo set a record for daily snowfall, with 16.1 inches by Saturday morning. The previous record was 7.6 inches. The...
