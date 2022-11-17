ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift general public sale canceled by Ticketmaster after presale chaos

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift fans who came up short of snagging concert tickets during this week's presale ... You're on your own, kid.

Ticketmaster has canceled plans to make tickets for Swift's Eras tour available to the general public on Friday after a presale event was plagued by glitches. In a tweet, the company cited "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

Tickets for Swift's highly anticipated tour , her first since 2018, were made available during a presale this week after certain fans received a code through the site inviting them to participate before the general public. But many fans found themselves encountering glitches or waiting in long virtual lines, only to be told, after hours on the site, that no tickets were available.

Ticketmaster says over two million tickets were sold for Swift's tour during the Tuesday presale, "the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day." But the company blamed the glitches and error messages on a "staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn't have invite codes."

Ticketmaster continues to face scrutiny over its handling of the presale, with some lawmakers arguing its 2010 merger with Live Nation created a monopoly that should be examined. Tennessee's attorney has also announced an investigation , while those Swifties who failed to secure tickets begin dressing for revenge .

Ticketmaster parent reportedly facing DOJ antitrust investigation amid Taylor Swift chaos

Should Ticketmaster and Live Nation never, ever have gotten together? The Department of Justice appears to be considering that question, as an antitrust investigation into Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of Ticketmaster, is underway, according to The New York Times.  Ticketmaster has been facing growing scrutiny this week over a presale event for Taylor Swift's new tour, during which glitches and error messages frustrated fans and left many unable to purchase tickets. A planned sale of tickets for the general public on Friday was also canceled. Amid this chaos, some lawmakers have once again been scrutinizing Ticketmaster's merger with Live Nation, which the Justice...
Mariah Carey loses bid to trademark 'Queen of Christmas'

Mariah Carey is simply a — not the — queen of Christmas, a trademark case suggests.  The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied Carey's application to trademark the phrase "queen of Christmas," per BBC News. She was also denied trademarks of "Princess Christmas" and "QOC."  Carey, who sings the hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and has made her love of Christmas part of her brand, has often been referred to as the "queen of Christmas" in the media. But her effort to trademark this term faced opposition from Elizabeth Chan, who also sings many holiday tunes and has been referred...
