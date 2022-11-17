ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Crowns a Winner!

“Dancing with the Star’s” just crowned a winner!. Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the Season 31 mirrorball trophy. The pair had some tough competition going into the finale, including Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy; Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Each...
maddwolf.com

Over the Hills And Far Way

So, one of the main characters here looks exactly like John Krasinski, but is voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal?. Strange World, indeed, but that’s just an amusing footnote in Disney’s latest animated feature, an enjoyable family adventure with a straightforward message and commitment to inclusion. Jake is the voice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy