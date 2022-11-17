Read full article on original website
Mike Pence backed away from anti-LGBT figures before four killed in Colorado shooting
Former vice president Mike Pence appeared to take a step back from his party’s hard-right wing stand in an interview that was taped just days before the deadly attack at a gay nightclub that has been blamed on a rising tide of anti-LGBT hate.Mr Pence was interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation this past week; his remarks were broadcast on Sunday.During the interview, he was asked about the legislation which was passed by the US Senate this week, seeking to protect the rights of same-sex marriages at the federal level. Unlike other conservatives in his party,...
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.” Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed to be 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened…
