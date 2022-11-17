First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Luminaires, in their 47th year of supporting the world-renowned Doheny Eye Institute, celebrated DEI’s recent move to Pasadena at their October meeting held. Luminaires’ President Fran Biles and Treasurer Judy Kloner presented Dr. Deborah Ferrington, DEI’s chief scientific officer, and Molly Ann Woods, chief development officer, with a check for $140,125, proceeds from last June’s gala luncheon “Back in the High Life Again.” That fundraiser was organized by previous Benefit Chair Alison Winter under Past-President Suzanne Sposato.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO