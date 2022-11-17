From the far away land of Andalasia to modern-day Manhattan, we happily watched princess-to-be Giselle find her way in Disney's 2007 flick "Enchanted." Now, 15 years later, audiences are getting a second installment of the endearing romantic fairy tale! To celebrate the release of the sequel "Disenchanted," which hit Disney+ on Nov. 18, 2022, Wonderwall.com is taking a walk down memory lane to see how the original film's stars looked then vs. now.

22 HOURS AGO