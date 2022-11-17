Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
WMUR.com
Mapping agency based at UNH receives nearly $1 million to make broadband map
DURHAM, N.H. — State funding will help to show which parts of New Hampshire are underserved in broadband coverage. A mapping agency based at the University of New Hampshire is receiving close to $1 million from the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. NH GRANIT will map...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
WMUR.com
LGBTQ+ leaders in New Hampshire respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Makeshift memorials are popping up near Colorado Springs' Club Q as a community mourns Saturday night's deadly attack. Five people were killed and 25 were hurt when a lone gunman opened fire into the LGBTQ nightclub. Police said they have the attacker in custody. Several LGBTQ...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. Her parents told News 9 that...
WMUR.com
Spirit of Giving 2022: List of New Hampshire nonprofit groups in need this holiday season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR is highlighting organizations and/or nonprofit initiatives in its annual "Spirit of Giving" series. Learn more about how you can help or get more information below:
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
WMUR.com
Florida teen runs mile in several New England states to honor fallen first responders
SEABROOK, N.H. — A teen from Florida is running a mile in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire in honor of fallen first responders. The run is a part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, which raises awareness and funds for families of those who died in the line of duty.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game ask for public's help in finding missing hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — UPDATE (Monday, 11/21) - The search continues for Emily Sotelo.See the updated story here. New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a woman who has not yet returned from her intended hike. Conservation officers said Emily Sotelo was dropped off...
WMUR.com
Western New York slammed by snow and expecting more
ALDEN, N.Y. — Communities in western New York work to clean up unrelenting, heavy snow. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the snowstorm is an "extreme event." Officials said some parts of Buffalo were hit with three inches of snow per hour. The family of a WMUR employee lives...
WMUR.com
Video: Brisk Monday with some sun in New Hampshire
Brisk winds continue to start the week with a gradual warming trend...and great traveling weather for the holiday. The shortened work week starts cold and bright with sunshine and highs in the 30's. It will be brisk again...while the gusts won't be quite as strong it will continue to add the extra bite to the air.
Comments / 0