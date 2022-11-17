ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. Her parents told News 9 that...
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
Western New York slammed by snow and expecting more

ALDEN, N.Y. — Communities in western New York work to clean up unrelenting, heavy snow. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the snowstorm is an "extreme event." Officials said some parts of Buffalo were hit with three inches of snow per hour. The family of a WMUR employee lives...
Video: Brisk Monday with some sun in New Hampshire

Brisk winds continue to start the week with a gradual warming trend...and great traveling weather for the holiday. The shortened work week starts cold and bright with sunshine and highs in the 30's. It will be brisk again...while the gusts won't be quite as strong it will continue to add the extra bite to the air.
