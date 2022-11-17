Read full article on original website
World Cup Ramble: The competition is underway... and absolutely nobody is looking forward to it!
In a game of FIFA top trumps, it’s been generally assumed Sepp Blatter was an unbeatable card. Bribability: Very high. Detachment from reality: Not even in the same stratosphere. Number of fingers in pies: 12. That’s more than he’s actually got I hear you say? I know but that’s how much the man loved pies.
England vs. Iran, 2022 World Cup: Live blog; highlights
The Three Lions have limped into the World Cup thanks to a rather poor showing in the UEFA Nations League friendly series (3 draws, 3 losses), but they did breeze through qualifications just fine and should have no problem with Iran — though underestimating the best qualifier from Asia could be unwise.
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Russo seals comeback with stoppage time winner at Emirates
Manchester United picked up a massive 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in a memorable five-goal thriller. Marc Skinner’s side were trailing going into the final ten minutes after a bit of a sloppy second half, but they kept belief and got a huge result. With Arsenal going...
Who has been Sunderland’s player of the season so far?
I’m over the moon that Jack Clarke has proved me wrong this season. I have no issues admitting that prior to that final run of games at the end of our time in League One, I was less than impressed by Jack and would have been happy for him to go back to Spurs once his loan expired. He never really settled into the side, I don’t think - he was mostly played in an unfamiliar position, was in and out of the side, and struggled to make an impact. He looked exactly what he was - a lost kid trying to find his feet.
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H
Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, November 21
I must confess. I am tired tonight (or today, or both actually). Flying from the West Coast to the East Coast of the United States is always terrible. It seems the only options are wake up extremely early for a direct flight (priciest), wake up extremely early and take a connecting flight (less pricey), or take a direct/indirect flight in the afternoon.
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert amazing volley doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
The ball falls to Erin Cuthbert from a corner and with a volley, she shots at goal to double Chelsea’s against Tottenham.
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
How Soon is Now?: England’s World Cup dreaming
England and football are nearly synonymous. The Premier League and its clubs are the dominant force in the globalization of football consumption, and particularly for the growth of soccer fandom in the United States. The significance of the sport in society and culture is undeniable, and the national team in particular has seen its fair share of support from pop bands such as New Order, Oasis, and of course the famous collaboration between Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds for “Three Lions.”
Neil Bath confident Chelsea new owners will support Academy’s ‘Vision 2030’ project
Long-time Chelsea director Neil Bath is confident that the club’s new ownership will continue supporting the Academy that has become one of the best in the world over the previous two decades, under the stewardship (and investments) of the previous owner, Roman Abramovich. One of the first things Abramovich...
Everton vs Celtic: The Opposition View | Blues battle the Bhoys in Sydney
While Everton did not finish the first part of this disjointed season very well - with three consecutive losses to the likes of Leicester City and Bournemouth to close out November - they do now have time to further develop their talents and chemistry, while resting up some injuries too. Frank and company are heading down to Sydney, Australia, to take part in the Sydney Super Cup clash against reigning Scottish champions Celtic.
World Cup 2022 Roundtable: Predicting the best player, top scorer and best goalkeeper awards
The 2022 World Cup starts tomorrow and attention will be drawn away from club football for about a month. Even though Everton are on an tour of Australia, we will cover both club and global tourney right here on RBM. Earlier this week we had previewed the four Everton players...
Beard Report: “Good End to a Frustrating Day”
The end of this weekend’s Liverpool FC Women game was far more thrilling than the first half suggested it would be: two thriller goals in the final moments, and Liverpool getting to walk away from Brighton with a much needed point. The first half was lacklustre, and Matt Beard did not mince any words.
Fabinho: Kostas Tsimikas Is The Funniest Liverpool Player
For some reason it’s a slow news day for the Liverpool men’s team. Anyway, Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was interviewed by Sky Sports for some reason. While I could quote his thoughts about Messi (hint: he thinks he’s pretty good) or Fabinho’s greatest Liverpool moment (hint: it came against the aforementioned Messi), what’s the fun in that? Instead, I’d much rather write about something completely trivial, like about who he thinks is the funniest lad on the Liverpool squad.
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
Sterling among the goals, assists as England easily take care of business against Iran, 6-2
England kicked their recent winless habit from the UEFA Nations League, and romped to a 6-2 victory over a rather hopeless-looking Iran team in their opening match at the 2022 World Cup. And it could’ve been been a lot worse, with the Three Lions looking far the better side from minute 1 to minute 90 (well, minute 114, given the combined 24+ minutes of stoppage time in the two halves.)
Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever
If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
On This Day (19 November 1988): Benno leaves it late for the Lads as Smith sets sights on promotion
As is the case here in 2022, when Sunderland were promoted into the second tier in 1988, a lot of the talk was of midtable being a realistic goal. After witnessing a strong recovery on this day, though, manager Denis Smith felt confident enough to start looking forward and was setting his sights on more than just consolidation.
Fan Letters: ‘Far too many people are jumping on the political bandwagon,’ says SAFC fan Malcolm
Leaving all my issues with the Qatar world cup to one side, I must wish Jewison Bennette (‘my mate Jewi’ as my grandson calls him, after meeting him at the open training session last month) and Bailey Wright all the best. I have no interest in England this time around so instead, I will lend my support to the two red and whiters representing the club on the big stage. Could this be the time for Jewi to shine on the big stage?
Rumour Mongering: Leipzig Prepared to Sell Konrad Laimer to Liverpool
With Liverpool in need of midfielders and Borussia Dortmund unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham to them last summer, the Reds turned to a number of potential alternatives with one of the top options thought to be RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old fit the profile and had just a...
