I’m over the moon that Jack Clarke has proved me wrong this season. I have no issues admitting that prior to that final run of games at the end of our time in League One, I was less than impressed by Jack and would have been happy for him to go back to Spurs once his loan expired. He never really settled into the side, I don’t think - he was mostly played in an unfamiliar position, was in and out of the side, and struggled to make an impact. He looked exactly what he was - a lost kid trying to find his feet.

2 DAYS AGO