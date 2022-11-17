ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FACT SHEET: Biden-⁠Harris Administration is Supporting America’s Veterans and Their Families, Caregivers, and Survivors

President Biden believes we have a sacred obligation to our nation’s veterans and their families. Since taking office, President Biden has signed into law over 25 bipartisan bills that address some of the most important issues facing veterans today, including the landmark PACT Act to address toxic exposures. On education, housing, and health care, the Administration and Congress have worked together to connect veterans and their families to much-needed resources. As we mark this Veterans Day and honor all those who have worn the uniform of the United States, the Administration is continuing to support our veterans by:
Do Spouses of 100% Disabled Veterans Get Benefits?

Sure. The U.S. Division of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers many advantages to the spouses of veterans with a 100% incapacity. These advantages additionally embrace extra month-to-month compensation for vets with different dependents like kids or mother and father. In case your accomplice has such a incapacity score, you possibly can search varied VA advantages even after their demise.

