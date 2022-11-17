Read full article on original website
Related
Navy vet and family swindle Veterans Affairs and Social Security out of $1 million
Navy vet Angela Marie Farr organized a conspiracy in which she submitted false documents to the VA in support of her disability compensation claims, as well as for the disability claims for her then-husband and for her father.
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
Vets with cancers covered by PACT Act to have claims prioritized by VA
The PACT Act added more than 20 conditions, including various cancers, to the VA’s presumptive list, helping vets get their earned benefits by reducing the evidence necessary to find that a condition was caused by burn pits or other toxic exposures.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration is Supporting America’s Veterans and Their Families, Caregivers, and Survivors
President Biden believes we have a sacred obligation to our nation’s veterans and their families. Since taking office, President Biden has signed into law over 25 bipartisan bills that address some of the most important issues facing veterans today, including the landmark PACT Act to address toxic exposures. On education, housing, and health care, the Administration and Congress have worked together to connect veterans and their families to much-needed resources. As we mark this Veterans Day and honor all those who have worn the uniform of the United States, the Administration is continuing to support our veterans by:
cohaitungchi.com
Do Spouses of 100% Disabled Veterans Get Benefits?
Sure. The U.S. Division of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers many advantages to the spouses of veterans with a 100% incapacity. These advantages additionally embrace extra month-to-month compensation for vets with different dependents like kids or mother and father. In case your accomplice has such a incapacity score, you possibly can search varied VA advantages even after their demise.
Comments / 3