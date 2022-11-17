Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek Elementary Kindness Krew hosts canned food drive
SPRING CREEK -- The kids of Spring Creek Elementary's Kindness Krew hosted a Canned Food Drive that ended on Monday. The food drive took place from Nov. 7-21, with a grand total of 808 items donated to The Underdog Ministries organization. The Krew's motto is to spread the love of...
Elko Daily Free Press
NDOT decides how to spend $105 million in Elko County
ELKO – Nevada Department of Transportation is allocating $105 million for work projects in Elko County in 2023-2024 ranging from pavement preservation to charging stations for electric vehicles, while roundabout construction in Spring Creek will come later. NDOT’s deputy director, Cole Mortensen, presented the list of work projects to...
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government this week
------ Elko County School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 850 Elm St. The board is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding data from a survey on switching to a four-day school week. ------ Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Police transport dynamite from northside neighborhood
ELKO -- Mountain View Elementary School was temporarily on lockdown Monday "due to police activity in the area," according to the Elko County School District. According to the Elko Police Department, from approximately 12-12:30 p.m. the Elko Bomb Squad was moving found dynamite in a containment vessel, with a rolling escort, from Sierra to Argent to Mountain City Highway to Errecart to West Bullion to a disposal area.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Cellphone quickly reveals purse theft
ELKO – A woman who sat her purse down at a bar/restaurant where she worked started receiving money transfer notices from her bank before she noticed it had been stolen. One of three people charged with crimes in the case was arrested Friday. Police were called to the business...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9. 5 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Commissioners finalize election results
ELKO – The 2022 midterm elections are officially over in Elko County, as county commissioners unanimously approved the results late Thursday afternoon. The approval followed several days of tabulations from mail-in ballots after Election Day, including an audit performed by the Elko County Clerk’s office and observed by three Commissioners and Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather week ahead: Warming trend begins
ELKO – Temperatures could creep above the freezing mark in Elko on Sunday for the first time in nearly a week, and make it to 40 degrees by Thanksgiving. High temperatures have mostly been below freezing for nearly the past two weeks following early November snowstorms. The high at Elko’s airport on Saturday was 29 degrees.
